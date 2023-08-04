NID DAT 2023 Cut-off Released for BDes Programme; Check Category-wise list Here

  1. Home
NID DAT 2023 Cut-off: The National Institute of Design (NID) has released the cut-off for the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme. Candidates can check out the cut-offs here. 

Updated: Aug 4, 2023 18:54 IST
NID DAT 2023 Cut-off: The National Institute of Design (NID) has released the cut-off for the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme. The BDes cut-off has been published in the form of the rank and score of the final candidate who has bagged admission to the programme in their respective categories. Candidates can check out the cut-offs here.

Previously, the authorities issued the NID DATE 2023 cut-off for the MDes programme on July 20, 2023.  It must be noted there are various factors that have influenced the cut-off list. Check out the category-wise cut-offs below.

Key Factors Determining NID DAT 2023 cut-off

Candidates must keep the below reasons in mind that have affected the cut-off:

  • Seat intake for the B.Des program in participating college
  • No. of candidates appeared in NID DAT 2023 
  • Merit rank of applicants
  • Category sought for admission
  • Last year’s cut-off trends

NID DAT 2023 Cut-off for BDes Programme

Candidates can check out the complete list below:

B.DES ADMISSIONS 2023-24: Rank and Score of the Last Candidate Admitted as on 3 August 2023

OPEN

GEN-EWS

OBC-NCL

SC

 

ST

 

PwD

OVERSEAS

Total

Campus

Open

 Score

Category Rank

 Score

Category

 

Category Rank

 Score

Category

 

PwD

 Score

Overseas

Rank

 Score

Seats

Filled

Rank

 

 

 

Score

Rank

 

 

Rank

Score

Rank

 

 

 

 

 

NID Ahmedabad

 

47

 

65.80

 

15

 

57.40

 

39 60.70

21

58.80

12

52.80

7

49.40

20

51.20

144

 

NIQ Andhra Pradesh

 

154

 

62.20

 

49

 

50.40

 

117 55.90

 

57

 

54.10

 

41

 

45.90

 

21

 

41.70

 

NA

NA

 

75

 

NID Assam

 

255

 

60.30

 

53

 

50.00

 

139

 

55.10

 

90

 

50.90

 

48

 

45.20

 

NA

 

NA

 

NA

 

NA

71

 

NID Madhya Pradesh

 

196

 

61.30

 

44

 

51.20

 

115

 

56.10

 

70

 

52.80

 

40

 

46.00

 

24

 

40.60

 

25

 

50.00

 

78

 

NID Haryana

 

181

 

61.60

 

36

 

52.20

 

103

 

56.70

 

49

 

54.70

 

44

 

45.80

 

17

 

43.30

 

NE

 

NE

 

75

Direct Link to Download PDF Below:

NID DAT Cut-off 2023 PDF (BDes)

Click Here

