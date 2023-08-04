NID DAT 2023 Cut-off Released for BDes Programme; Check Category-wise list Here

NID DAT 2023 Cut-off: The National Institute of Design (NID) has released the cut-off for the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme. The BDes cut-off has been published in the form of the rank and score of the final candidate who has bagged admission to the programme in their respective categories. Candidates can check out the cut-offs here.

Previously, the authorities issued the NID DATE 2023 cut-off for the MDes programme on July 20, 2023. It must be noted there are various factors that have influenced the cut-off list. Check out the category-wise cut-offs below.

Key Factors Determining NID DAT 2023 cut-off

Candidates must keep the below reasons in mind that have affected the cut-off:

Seat intake for the B.Des program in participating college

No. of candidates appeared in NID DAT 2023

Merit rank of applicants

Category sought for admission

Last year’s cut-off trends

NID DAT 2023 Cut-off for BDes Programme

Candidates can check out the complete list below:

B.DES ADMISSIONS 2023-24: Rank and Score of the Last Candidate Admitted as on 3 August 2023 OPEN GEN-EWS OBC-NCL SC ST PwD OVERSEAS Total Campus Open Score Category Rank Score Category Category Rank Score Category PwD Score Overseas Rank Score Seats Filled Rank Score Rank Rank Score Rank NID Ahmedabad 47 65.80 15 57.40 39 60.70 21 58.80 12 52.80 7 49.40 20 51.20 144 NIQ Andhra Pradesh 154 62.20 49 50.40 117 55.90 57 54.10 41 45.90 21 41.70 NA NA 75 NID Assam 255 60.30 53 50.00 139 55.10 90 50.90 48 45.20 NA NA NA NA 71 NID Madhya Pradesh 196 61.30 44 51.20 115 56.10 70 52.80 40 46.00 24 40.60 25 50.00 78 NID Haryana 181 61.60 36 52.20 103 56.70 49 54.70 44 45.80 17 43.30 NE NE 75

Direct Link to Download PDF Below:

NID DAT Cut-off 2023 PDF (BDes) Click Here

Also Read: VVM 2023: IIT Kanpur Invites Applications for Science Talent Search Exam; Apply Now