NID DAT 2023 Cut-off Released for BDes Programme; Check Category-wise list Here

NID DAT 2023 Cut-off: The National Institute of Design (NID) has released the cut-off for the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme. The BDes cut-off has been published in the form of the rank and score of the final candidate who has bagged admission to the programme in their respective categories. Candidates can check out the cut-offs here.
Previously, the authorities issued the NID DATE 2023 cut-off for the MDes programme on July 20, 2023. It must be noted there are various factors that have influenced the cut-off list. Check out the category-wise cut-offs below.
Key Factors Determining NID DAT 2023 cut-off
Candidates must keep the below reasons in mind that have affected the cut-off:
- Seat intake for the B.Des program in participating college
- No. of candidates appeared in NID DAT 2023
- Merit rank of applicants
- Category sought for admission
- Last year’s cut-off trends
NID DAT 2023 Cut-off for BDes Programme
Candidates can check out the complete list below:
|
B.DES ADMISSIONS 2023-24: Rank and Score of the Last Candidate Admitted as on 3 August 2023
|
OPEN
|
GEN-EWS
|
OBC-NCL
|
SC
|
|
ST
|
|
PwD
|
OVERSEAS
|
Total
|
Campus
|
Open
|
Score
|
Category Rank
|
Score
|
Category
|
|
Category Rank
|
Score
|
Category
|
|
PwD
|
Score
|
Overseas
Rank
|
Score
|
Seats
Filled
|
Rank
|
|
|
|
Score
Rank
|
|
|
Rank
|
Score
|
Rank
|
|
|
|
|
NID Ahmedabad
|
47
|
65.80
|
15
|
57.40
|
39 60.70
|
21
|
58.80
|
12
|
52.80
|
7
|
49.40
|
20
|
51.20
|
144
|
NIQ Andhra Pradesh
|
154
|
62.20
|
49
|
50.40
|
117 55.90
|
57
|
54.10
|
41
|
45.90
|
21
|
41.70
|
NA
|
NA
|
75
|
NID Assam
|
255
|
60.30
|
53
|
50.00
|
139
|
55.10
|
90
|
50.90
|
48
|
45.20
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
71
|
NID Madhya Pradesh
|
196
|
61.30
|
44
|
51.20
|
115
|
56.10
|
70
|
52.80
|
40
|
46.00
|
24
|
40.60
|
25
|
50.00
|
78
|
NID Haryana
|
181
|
61.60
|
36
|
52.20
|
103
|
56.70
|
49
|
54.70
|
44
|
45.80
|
17
|
43.30
|
NE
|
NE
|
75
Direct Link to Download PDF Below:
|
NID DAT Cut-off 2023 PDF (BDes)
Also Read: VVM 2023: IIT Kanpur Invites Applications for Science Talent Search Exam; Apply Now