NID DAT 2023 Prelims Tomorrow, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

NID DAT 2023 Prelims Exam: The National Institute of Design (NID) will conduct the prelims exam of the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2023 tomorrow- January 8, 2023. The NID DAT 2023 prelims exam will be held in paper and pen mode from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. Candidates going to appear for the exam must carry the DAT 2023 Admit card along with valid ID Proof to the examination hall.

NID DAT 203 prelims exam will have a duration of 3 hours. The exam will consist of a total of 26 subjective and objective type questions. Candidates must report to the examination hall at least half an hour before the exam commences. The doors of the exam hall will close at sharp 9.30 am. Afterward, no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall.

NID DAT 2023 Prelims Schedule

Event Date NID exam date 2023 - Prelims January 8, 2023, Sunday NID exam timing 10.00 am to 1.00 pm (3 hours) Reporting time to NID exam centre 9.00 am Gate closing time 9.30 am NID DAT 2023 result date February 28, 2023,

NID DAT 2023 Exam Day Guidelines

NID DAT 2023 Prelims is going to be held tomorrow- January 8, 2023. Candidates willing to appear for the prelims exam must follow the exam day guidelines mentioned-below-

Candidates must bring a printout of the NID ADT 2023 Admit Card

No request for a change of NID examination center will be entertained

Candidates must carry NID DAT 2023 admit card along with a valid ID proof to the examination hall. It can be an Aadhaar card, voter ID card, passport, etc.

The NID DAT 2023 Admit card must be stamped by the invigilator present at the NID test centre.

Candidates must abstain from carrying any prohibited item including laptops, cell phones, cameras, calculators, beepers, or similar electronic gadgets, digital diaries, or any piece of paper inside the NID 2023 test centre

Those who fail to adhere to the mandatory guidelines shall be disqualified from the NID DAT 2023 Prelims exam.

Also Read: NIFT 2023 Registration with Late Fee To End Tomorrow, Apply Soon at nift.ac.in