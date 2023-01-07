NIFT 2023 Registration with Late Fee To End Tomorrow, Apply Soon at nift.ac.in

NIFT 2023: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will close the NIFT entrance exam online registration window with late fees tomorrow- January 8, 2023. Candidates who have not applied yet must do the same by paying the late fees of Rs 5000 on the official website i.e. niftadmissions.in. Afterward, authorities will open the correction window for the NIFT exam form on January 9, 2023.

The NIFT 2023 entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 5, 2023. The exam is being conducted for admission to BDes, BFTech, MDes, MFtech, and MFM courses. It will be held in a pen-and-paper mode in 32 cities across the country. Candidates appearing for the NIFT GAT for admission in B.Des will have to solve the questions in 2 hours. Whereas, the exam duration for the BFTech GAT is 3 hours. Candidates can check the NIFT 2023 important dates below.

NIFT 2023 Application Form- Direct Link (Available Now)

NIFT 2023 Admission Dates

Event Date Last date for NIFT online registration with a late fee of Rs 5000 January 1 to 8, 2023 Window to edit the NIFT 2023 exam form January 9 to 12, 2023 Release of NIFT admit card January 15, 2023, NIFT exam date February 5, 2023,

How To Fill NIFT 2023 Application Form?

As per the official schedule, tomorrow is the last date to fill out the NIFT 2023 application form with a late fee of Rs 5000. Candidates willing to fill out the NIFT 2023 form can follow these steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e.nift.ac.in/admission

Step 2: Scroll down and sign up for NIFT 2023 exam form

Step 3: Now log in with required credentials

Step 4: Fill in personal and academic details

Step 5 : Select preferred NIFT exam centers

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents

Step 7: Pay the required fee and submit the form

Also Read: JEE Main 2023 Registrations To End Soon, Check Other Engineering Exam Dates Here