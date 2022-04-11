Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    NIMCET 2022: Registration open, Apply at nimcet.in, Get Direct Link Here

    NIMCET 2022 Applications have been released on the official website by the National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur. Students interested can complete the NIMCET 2022 Registrations through the link provided here. 

    Created On: Apr 11, 2022 16:20 IST
    Modified on: Apr 11, 2022 16:20 IST
    NIMCET 2022: NIMCET 2022 Applications have been released on the official website by the National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur. Candidates interested in applying for the NIMCET 2022 exams can submit their applications until May 4, 2022. NIMCET 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted on June 20, 2022. 

    To apply for NIMCET 2022 exams students are first required to visit the official website and complete the NIMCET 2022 Registration process through the link provided. After completing the NIMCET 2022 Registrations, students will be able to complete the online application form and submit the application fee.

    NIMCET 2022 Registrations and Application link are available on the official website - nimcet.in. Candidates can also complete the NIMCET 2022 applications through the direct link provided below.

    NIMCET 2022 Schedule

    NIMCET 2022 Registration process is conducted completely in the online mode. Students appearing for the NIMCET 2022 exams are first required to visit the official website and complete the registrations after which they will be able to complete the NIMCET 2022 application form and submit the application fee. Students can also follow the steps provided below to register for NIMCET 2022. 

    Step 1: Visit the NIMCET official website

    Step 2: Click on the NIMCET 2022 Registrations or click on the registration link provided

    Step 3: Enter the details in the NIMCET 2022 Registration link and submit

    Step 4: Login using the registration details and fill in the online application form

    Step 5: Upload all necessary documents and submit the NIMCET 2022 application fee

    Step 6: Click on the final submit tab

