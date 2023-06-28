NIPER JEE 2023 Exam Date Reschedule to July 13, Check Timings, Edit City Choices Details Here

NIPER JEE Exam 2023: The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Guwahati has rescheduled the exam date for the NIPER JEE entrance exam to July 13, 2023. Earlier the NIPER JEE (Session-I & Session-II) 2023 was scheduled to be conducted on June 23, 2023, but later it got cancelled due to technical glitches in the software of TCS, the official notice said.
Candidates appearing for the NIPER JEE entrance examination 2023 to get admission into various M.Pharma, MBA in Pharmaceutical Management and M. Tech in Pharmaceutical Management courses are advised to read all the instructions available on the website - niperguwahati.ac.in
NIPER JEE 2023 Details of the Rescheduled Exam Official Notice - Direct Link (Click Here)
NIPER JEE 2023 Dates
Candidates who are appearing for the NIPER JEE exam can check the dates in the table below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
NIPER JEE edit window to make modifications in choices of cities
|
June 28, 2023 (from 1 pm)
|
Last date to edit the preferred choices of cities
|
June 30, 2023 (by 9 pm)
|
NIPER JEE Exam
|
July 13, 2023
|
Release of NIPER JEE admit card
|
From July 7 to 13, 2023
|
Announcement of the NIPER JEE result
|
To be notified
NIPER JEE 2023 Exam Timings
As per the given schedule, the NIPER JEE exam will be held on July 13, 2023, through the online Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in two sessions. The complete details related to the session timings and the centres are now available on the website. They can check the exam timings below:
|
Sessions
|
Exam Timings
|
Category
|
Session 1
|
9.30 to 11.30 am
|
|
Session 2
|
2 to 4 pm
|
NIPER JEE 2023 Edit City Choices
Candidates who want to change their city of choice (within the cities mentioned in the official notice) have the option to edit their choices from June 28 to 30, 2023. Candidates can make the required modifications in their application form from 1 pm today, June 28, 2023, by entering the necessary details such as application number, payment id and mobile number on the official website.
