NCHMCT JEE 2023 Seat Allotment Result for Round 2 Released, Get Direct Link Here

NCHMCT Seat Allotment Result 2023: The National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) has released the second round seat allotment result for B.Sc. (H.H.A.) in online mode. Those candidates who have registered for the NCHM JEE counselling 2023 round 2 can check the seat allotment results from the official website - nchmcounselling.nic.in.

Candidates are required to enter the necessary login details in the result login window to get their NCHM JEE seat allotment result 2023 for round 2. As per the given information, candidates who will be allotted a seat in the counselling rounds need to deposit a seat acceptance fee (SAF) of Rs 20,000 in online mode to confirm their seats. They are also required to upload the required documents for online Document Verification by Document Verification Centre (DVC).

NCHMCT JEE Seat Allotment Result 2023 for Round 2 - Direct Link (Click Here)

What are the login credentials required to get the NCHM JEE seat allotment result 2023 for round 2?

Candidates can check the login details that are required to enter in the login window to download the seat allocation result online.

Candidate’s roll number

Password

Security pin

Check NCHM JEE Information Bulletin Here

How to check and download NCHMCT Seat Allotment Result 2023 for Round 2 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to check the NCHM JEE seat allotment list for round 2 in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NCHM JEE - nchmcounselling.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Round 2 Seat Allocation Result for B.Sc. (H.H.A.)link available under candidate's activity

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed, login using required credentials

Step 4: The seat allotment result for BSE H.H.A will appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the result and download it for future reference

