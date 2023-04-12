NMC Warns Candidates Against Fake MBBS Allotment Letter

National Medical Commission: As per the latest updates, Medical aspirants have been cautioned against fake letter for allotment of seat for MBBS course issued under the alleged signature of Secretary, National Medical Commission. According to NMC, the fraudulent letters are written with the secretary's purported signature, NMC. The commission has urged the students and their parents to avoid being duped by miscreants by making it clear that neither NMC nor its boards issue any letters for admission to medical colleges or are involved in the process of allocating medical college seats.

The official notice reads, “It has come to the notice of NMC that a fake letter for allotment of seat for MBBS course was issued under the alleged signature of Secretary, National Medical Commission. It is brought to the notice of the public that none of the officers of NMC and its Boards issue any letter either for admission in the medical college or is involved in the medical college allotment process.”

NMC Fake Allotment Notice- Click Here (PDF file)

“Such incidents are also intended to tarnish the image of the National Medical Commission which in fact is mandated to supervise highest ethical standards in medical profession, it added.

It has come to the notice of NMC that a fake letter for allotment of seats for MBBS course was issued under the alleged signature of the Secretary, National Medical Commission. It is brought to the notice of the public that none of the officers of NMC and its Boards issue any letter either for admission in the medical college or is involved in the medical college allotment process.

Also Read: JEST Answer Key 2023 Releases at jest.org.in, Know How to Raise Objections