NMIMS NPAT DAT 2022 Admit Card To Be Released on 27 April at nmimsdat.in, Get Direct Here

NMIMS NPAT 2022 Admit Card: As per the recent updates, Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) will issue the NPAT BDes admit card for Design Aptitude Test (DAT) on 27th April 2022. They can download the NPAT DAT hall ticket on the official website - nmimsdat.in. Candidates will have to use their login id and password to download the admit card of NPAT B.Des 2022.

Also, a direct link to download the admit card will be provided on this page. No students will be allowed to write the entrance exam without carrying the NPAT DAT hall ticket. The studio test is scheduled to be held in online mode on 30th April 2022.

NMIMS NPAT 2022 Dates

Events Dates NPAT DAT admit card for online studio test 27th April 2022 NPAT studio test and upload of portfolio 30th April 2022 Personal interview 6th and 7th May 2022 Merit list for admission 17th May 2022

Details Mentioned on NMIMS NPAT Admit Card 2022 for B.Des

After downloading the admit card of NPAT DAT hall ticket, candidates must go through the details provided on it. The information mentioned on the NMIMS NPAT B.Des admit card are the name of the exam, candidate’s name, photograph, signature, date and time of DAT entrance test, exam centre name and address, NPAT roll number, a signature of the issuing authority, and important instructions for the entrance test.

What To Do In Case of any discrepancies in NPAT B.Des 2022 Admit Card?

If any candidate found any error in the information provided on the NPAT DAT admit card 2022, then they should immediately contact the NMIMS examination authority for rectification. Candidates can refer to the following contact details to report for rectification - NPAT 2022 Toll-Free number: 022- 68202723 (Monday to Saturday- 9 AM to 6 PM) or they can

email at - helpdesk@nmims.edu.

What To Carry along with NMIMS NPAT DAT 2022 Admit Card?

Candidates must note that they will not be allowed to appear for the exam without carrying the admit card and any one valid ID proof. While going to the exam centre, they must carry any one of the following - Voters ID, Passport, School/College ID, Aadhar Card, Driving License (Learner license will not be accepted) or PAN Card.

