Odisha NEET Counselling 2023: Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out for Round 1; PDF Here

Odisha NEET Counselling 2023: The provisional seat allotment result for the first round of Odisha NEET counselling 2023 has been released. A total of 1,756 candidates have been allotted MBBS and BDS seats in the state. Only candidates with registered and filled choices have been considered for seat allotment.

Candidates can submit queries regarding the provisional seat allotment list till July 30, 5 PM. The final seat allotment result for the first round of Odisha NEET counselling 2023 will be released on July 31, 5 PM.

Odisha Round 1 Seat Allotment 2023 PDF Click Here

Odisha NEET Counselling 2023: Steps to Check Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

Candidates can check out the following steps to access results below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: ojee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the provisional allotment of MBBS/BDS link

Step 3: A PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter Ctrl+F to search your name

Step 5: Download the PDF file for future reference

Odisha NEET Counselling 2023: Details Mentioned on Seat Allotment List

Check out the mandatory information below:

Candidate Name

Application Number

State Rank

Category

Sub Category

Quota

Institute

Course

Allotted Category

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the Odisha NEET counselling 2023 must pay the admission fee and report to the OJEE Cell, Gandamunda with original documents and a signed bond between August 2 and August 8. Withdrawal or resignation from the allotted seats must also be done during this period.

Also Read: Bihar NEET UG counselling registration 2023 begins at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, check dates here



