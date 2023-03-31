OJEE 2023 Registration Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

OJEE 2023 Registration Ends Today: As per the schedule, the authorities will close the registration for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) today i.e. March 31, 2023. Candidates who wish to register must do the same by today up to 11.00 pm only. They can register themselves on the official website i.e. ojee.nic.in. Candidates are advised to register before the deadline as no further extensions will be provided.

After the registration process is over, the authorities will allow the registered candidates to edit the application in case of any discrepancy. They can edit the OJEE 2023 application from between April 1 and 2, 2023 till 11.00 pm. As per the schedule, the admit card will be issued to the applicants from April 20, 2023, onwards. They can check out the entire schedule here.

OJEE 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

OJEE 2023 Important Dates

Event Date Last date to apply March 31, 2023, till 11.00 pm Application Correction Window April 1 and 2, 2023 till 11.00 pm Admit Card Issue date April 20, 2023, onwards OJEE 2023 exam date May 8 to 12, 2023 OJEE Reserve dates May 15, 2023

How to Apply for OJEE 2023?

Eligible candidates must apply for the exam on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for OJEE 2023-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ojee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the OJEE registration link

Step 3: Complete the registration process

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered credentials

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

The official statement reads, “Candidates are allowed to submit only one application form. In case of multiple applications, all applications will be rejected. Candidate’s name, father’s name, mothers’ name, gender and date of birth must be same as those registered in Qualifying Examination/Board Certificate.”

