OJEE Admit Card 2023 Release Date Deferred, Check Exam Timings Here

OJEE Admit Card 2023: As per the latest updates, the authorities have delayed the release of admit cards. The hall ticket was scheduled to be released on April 20, 2023, according to the official schedule. However, the link has not been activated yet. It is expected that the OJEE admit card 2023 will now be released anytime soon.
Meanwhile, the authorities have activated the OJEE mock test 2023 link on the official website i.e. ojee.nic.in. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam can get familiar with the OJEE exam pattern 2023 through the practice papers. Moreover, the authorities have uploaded the exam schedule for the entrance exam.
OJEE Admit Card Download 2023- Direct Link (Available Soon)
OJEE Exam Dates 2023
|
Exam Date
|
Shift I: 9.00 AM – 11.00 AM
|
Shift II: 12.30 PM – 2.30 PM
|
Shift III: 4.30 PM – 6.30 PM
|
May 8, 2023
|
LE Tech (Diploma)
|
LE Tech (Diploma)
|
LE Tech (Diploma)
|
May 9, 2023
|
MCA / M.Sc. (Comp Sc.)
|
MCA / M.Sc. (Comp Sc.)
|
M. Tech (11 Subjects) M. Arch, M. Plan, M. Pharm (1 hour), B.CAT (1 hour) (Cinematography and Sound Recording & Design)
|
May 11, 2023
|
MBA
|
MBA
|
(1 Hour Duration) LE Tech (B.Sc.), B.CAT (Film Editing)
|
May 12,2023
|
B. Pharm
|
B. Pharm
|
B. Pharm
|
May 15, 2023
|
LE Tech (Diploma)
|
(1 Hour Duration) LE Pharm, Integrated MBA
|
—
How to Download OJEE Admit Card 2023?
Paid applicants will be able to download the admission ticket on the official website anytime soon. They can go through the following steps to access the hallticket-
Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ojee.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on OJEE 2023 admit card link
Step 3: Enter the login credentials
Step 4: The hall ticket will appear on the screen
Step 5: Check and download it
Step 6: Take at least 2 printouts for future reference
Also Read: OJEE 2023 Mock Test Link Activated at ojee.nic.in, Know How to Access