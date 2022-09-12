OJEE Counselling 2022 Schedule released at ojee.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

OJEE 2022 Counselling: The OJEE 2022 Counselling Schedule has been released on the official website of OJEE. Candidates who have qualified the Odisha Joint Entrance Examinations can check the schedule for the admission counselling procedure here.

The counselling schedule has been released for both UG and PG candidates. According to the schedule given the OJEE 2022 Counselling registrations for the B. Tech, B. Arch, B. Plan, B. CAT and Integrated M.Sc. programmes will begin from tomorrow - September 13, 2022, while the counselling registrations for the MBA, MCA, M. Tech, M. Arch and M. Plan programmes will begin today - September 12, 2022.

According to the notification, the OJEE 2022 counselling registration link will be made available on the website - ojee.nic.in or odishajee.com. Candidates can also register for the UG-PG counselling process through the link available here.

OJEE 2022 Official Notification

OJEE 2022 Counselling Procedure

The OJEE 2022 Counselling procedure will contain the registration process where students are required to visit the website register for the counselling procedure following which students can deposit the fee and enter the choices as per their preference in the choice filling procedure. Based on the choices entered by students the mock allotment list will be announced and students can lock their allotment for the allotment list which will also be made available online.

Counselling Step-by step

A total of three allotment lists will be released by officials. Students who are unable to secure a seat in the first allotment will be required to select the options to be considered for the future allotment procedures.

Candidates who are allotted seats of their choice can select the related options and complete the document verification procedure and admission.

Also Read: IIT JEE Cut-Off 2022: Result Declared, Cut off Marks Drop Drastically, Know Trends, Reasons and Analysis