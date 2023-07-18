OJEE Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow at 5 PM; Check Complete Schedule

OJEE Counselling 2023: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE seat allotment for round 1 will be released tomorrow: July 19, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the list on the official website: ojee.nic.in. The OJEE Round 1 seat allotment will be live at 5:00 PM tomorrow.

As per the OJEE counselling 2023 schedule, shortlisted candidates must complete the online reporting including fee payment, document upload, and response by candidate to query (if required) by July 23, 2023, up to 11.59 PM. Those who wish to withdraw their seats or exit from the seat allocation process can do so between July 20 to 25, 2023.

OJEE Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to check the result is given below:

OJEE Counselling 2023 Round 1 result link Click Here

OJEE 2023 Counselling Schedule

Check out a few important events alongside the dates below:

Particulars Dates Display of Allotment: Round 1 July 19, 2023 Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to query (if required)/ Exercise Freeze/ Float option July 19 to 23, 2023 upto 11.59 PM Last day to respond to query (Round 1) July 25, 2023, up to 5.00 PM Display of Allotment: Round 2 July 31, 2023

How to Check OJEE Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment?

Candidates who registered for round 1 can participate in the counselling process below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: ojee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on OJEE round 1 seat allotment result link

Step 3: Enter the login information and submit

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Also Read: FMGE June 2023 Final Edit Window Open for Document Rectification, Check Details Here