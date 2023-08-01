Panjab University MA Results For 2nd and 4th Sem Declared at results.puexam.in, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
Panjab University Result 2023: Panjab University has declared the semester-wise results for the Master (MA) programmes. Students who have given the May session exams can download their marksheets at puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 1, 2023 18:41 IST
Panjab University Result 2023: The Panjab University has announced the semester-wise result of the Master of Arts (MA) courses for the May session 2023 today, August 1. Students who have appeared for the 2nd and 4th semester exams can check and get their scorecards by entering the necessary login details through the official websites- puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in. 

They need to enter the exam type, and roll number in the result login window to get their results. The University has announced the results of the Master of Arts (English) 2nd Sem, Master of Arts (Punjabi) 2nd Sem, Master of Arts (Music Instrumental) 4th Sem, and Master of Arts (Music Vocal) 4th Sem exams.

Panjab University Result Latest Updates & News: Bachelor of Science (Agriculture) (4 Year Course) 8th Sem, Bachelor of Science 4th Sem, Master of Business Administration (Executive) 4th Sem, B.Sc. (Hons) (Bio-Technology) 4th Sem, Bachelor of Commerce 4th Sem exams Result Declared

Check here the direct link for Panjab University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations. 

Courses

Direct Links 

Master of Arts (English) 2nd Sem 

Click Here

Master of Arts (Punjabi) 2nd Sem

Click Here

Master of Arts (Music Instrumental) 4th Sem

Click Here

Master of Arts (Music Vocal) 4th Sem

Click Here

How to download PU result 2023 online?

Students can check follow the steps that are given below to know how to download their PU even semester results in online mode. 

Step 1: Go to the official result portal of Panjab university: results.puexam.in

Step 2: Select the semester results tab and then click on the May result link 

Step 3: The direct links to check the PU results for May session will be displayed on the screen 

Step 4: Enter the details as asked

Step 5: Check the results and save it for future use

PU Chandigarh Highlights: Panjab University Overview and Highlights

Candidates can check the PU Chandigarh overview and highlights below. 

About PU

Details

University Name

Panjab University, Chandigarh

Courses

BA, BSc, BBA, BE, BCA, BCom, MA, MBA, MSc, MPhil Courses

Date of Examination

May 2023

Panjab University result release date

August 1, 2023

PU Result Link - Latest

Click Here

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
