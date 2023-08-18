  1. Home
  2. News
  3. PM YASASVI Scheme 2023 application correction window opens at yet.nta.ac.in, get direct link to edit form here

PM YASASVI Scheme 2023 application correction window opens at yet.nta.ac.in, get direct link to edit form here

PM YASASVI Scheme 2023: NTA has activated the window to make corrections in the application form of PM YASASVI scheme from today. Eligible candidates can make changes in the YASASVI Entrance Test (YET) online form at yet.nta.ac.in. Check last date here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 18, 2023 19:18 IST
PM YASASVI Scheme 2023 application correction window opens at yet.nta.ac.in
PM YASASVI Scheme 2023 application correction window opens at yet.nta.ac.in

PM YASASVI Scheme 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online correction window for YASASVI Entrance Test (YET) 2023 for the registered candidates. Those who want to make changes in the application form can do so at yet.nta.ac.in. Candidates can make changes or modify certain details in the YET application form till August 22, 2023. 

Candidates must make necessary changes in the PM YASASVI scheme application correction window wisely as no changes will be allowed after last date. As per the schedule released, the YASASVI Entrance Test (YET) will be held on September 29, 2023 in computer-based mode for 2 hours 30 minutes. 

PM YASASVI Scheme 2023 application correction window - Direct Link (Available Now) 

PM YASASVI Scholarship Dates 2023 

NTA has revised the few dates for YET entrance exam. Interested students can check PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India dates below: 

Dates

Events

PM YASASVI application correction date

August 18, 2023

Last date to make changes 

August 22, 2023 

PM YASASVI Admit Card

September 2023

PM YASASVI Exam

September 29, 2023

Answer Key

October 2023

YET result

November 2023

How to make corrections in YASASVI Entrance Test (YET) application form 2023? 

Candidates who have registered can make changes in NTA Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme (YASASVI) in online mode. They can check steps below to know how to make corrections in the online form: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: yet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the new page, login with application number and password

Step 3: The application form will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Make necessary changes and submit the form 

Step 5: Also, take a printout for future reference 

About PM YASASVI Scheme 2023

The PM YASHASVI entrance test offers scholarships to students of Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Backward Classes (EBC), and Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes De-notified Tribes (DNT). Those whose parents' income is less than Rs. 2.5 lakhs per annum, and are studying in affiliated schools can apply for the PM YET exam 2023. Also, the scholarships are for class 9 and 11 students. They can avail of the scholarship by appearing for a written test - PM YASASVI Entrance Test (YET) 2023. 

Also Read: RBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2023 Expected Soon, Check Latest Updates Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023