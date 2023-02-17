Pondicherry University 2023: 5 Year Integrated PG Admissions through CUET

Pondicherry University Admission 2023: According to an official notification issued, Pondicherry University has commenced the application process for the five-year integrated postgraduate programme. The admissions to the 5-year integrated course are being conducted through the CUET UG 2023 entrance exam. Candidates eligible to apply for the Pondicherry University 5-year integrated programme can visit the official website of CUET-NTA and complete the registration and application process.

According to the schedule available, the CUET UG 2023 registration is the last date for candidates to complete the CUET UG 2023 registration and the application process is March 12, 2023.

Pondicherry University Admission 2023 Official notification - Click Here

As per the details given in the official notification, admission to the Integrated postgraduate programmes will be based on the CUET UG 2023 exams. The list of integrated programmes are provided below.

List of Integrated programmes

5-year Integrated M.Sc. Applied Geology

5-year Integrated M.Sc. Chemistry

5-year Integrated M.Sc. Physics

5-year Integrated M.Sc. Mathematics

5-year Integrated M.Sc. Computer Science

5-year Integrated M.Sc. Statistics

5-year Integrated M.A. History

5-year Integrated M.A. Political Science

5-year Integrated M.A. Sociology

5-year Integrated M.A. SEAL

How to register for CUET UG 2023

The CUET UG 2023 Registration link is available on the official website. To apply for the CUET UG 2023 entrance exams, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the required credentials in the link given. Students can also follow the steps provided here to complete the CUET UG 2023 registrations

Step 1: Visit the CUET UG 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the UG Registration link

Step 3: Click on ‘New Registration’ and enter the required details

Step 4: Login using the registration credentials to fill in the application form

Step 5: Submit the CUET UG 2023 Application fee and click on the final submission

