Pondicherry University Integrated PG admissions through CUET, Check details here

Pondicherry University will be conducting the admissions to various postgraduate five year integrated programmes for the 2022-23 academic year based on the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2022.

Pondicherry University Assistant Registrar K Mahesh stated that candidates aspiring for admissions to the integrated PG courses are required to apply for the CUET 2022 exams on the official website.

CUET 2022 Registrations commenced on the official website of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in. The last date for students to complete the CUET 2022 registrations is May 6, 2022.

The CUET 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted by the first or second week of July 2022. The examinations are being conducted in two slots. First slot of the exams will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours and 15 minutes and slot 2 will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours and 45 minutes.

Ambedkar University to consider CUET Exams

As per reports, Delhi government-run Ambedkar University is the first state university to accept the CUET Exam scores for the 2022-23 admissions. Ambedkar University has 827 seats under CUET 2022. As per the admission policy of the university, for BA (Hons) courses in languages such as English, Hindi, etc., students must have the language as mandatory and can choose any 3 other subjects from other sections for the CUET entrance test.

Questions Raised on CUET

While many parents have questioned the relevance of the exams and how it will affect the performance of the students in the qualifying class 12 exams, DU Vice chancellor Yogesh Singh stated that the the cutoff system did not offer equal opportunities to all the students but the CUET will help the students secure an admission based on equal parameters and will not be unjust towards the students from boards which are not very lenient in awarding marks to students in the qualifying exams.

