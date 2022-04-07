CUET 2022: Ambedkar University to Conduct UG Admission Through Common University Entrance Test

CUET 2022: As per the recent updates, Delhi government-run Ambedkar University will conduct all the undergraduate admissions through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022. Addressing a press conference, Vice-Chancellor Anu Singh Lather said that the admissions to the university will be held through the CUET, which has been made mandatory by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Further, AUD VC Anu Singh said that there are 827 seats under CUET 2022 being offered at the university. Last month, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar announced that the central universities across India will have to use Common University Entrance Test, CUET, scores to admit students to their undergraduate programmes from the 2022-23 academic session.

No Disadvantage To Anyone Changing Stream

Prof Kartik Dave, Dean of Planning, Ambedkar University (AU), briefed that the candidates will be able to appear in CUET only in those subjects which they have studied in class 12. The merit will be calculated based on combination of only those subjects in which the candidate has appeared in the CUET, he said. Further, he added that there will be no disadvantage to anyone on changing the stream.

Suresh Babu, dean of students services, said the CUET will provide a level playing field for the students. He added “Being a state university it was not mandatory for us to go for CUET. However, in the interest of the larger society, we decided to go for CUET as sooner or later all universities will be asked to join.”

AUD admission policy 2022

For all the BA (Hons) courses in languages such as English, Hindi, etc., students must have the language as mandatory and can choose any 3 other subjects from other sections in the entrance test. Earlier, Ambedkar University was offering admission through marks of CBSE or any 12th board exams, minimum eligibility, which has not changed. The change in the admission policy is that the CUET score will now decide the merit of the student for admissions.

New Programmes to be Launched at Ambedkar University (AU)

Vice-Chancellor Lather also announced the new programs that will be launched in the academic session 2022-23 are Master of Arts in Criminology, and Philosophy, and Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

She also informed that the varsity is in the process of launching a new School of Rural and Tribal Studies.

CUET 2022

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will have three parts - compulsory language, 27 subject domains, and a general test on quantitative reasoning, logical and analytical reasoning, numerical ability, and general knowledge and current affairs. All questions across sections will consider class 12 level as the benchmark. The exam will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

