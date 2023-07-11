Pondicherry University PhD Admission Registration 2023 last date extended, apply at pondiuni.edu.in

Pondicherry University PhD Admission 2023: Pondicherry University has once again extended the deadline to apply for PhD admission through PU entrance exam. Now, the last date to register for Pondicherry University PhD is July 17. The last date has been extended again by 7 days. This is the second time the university has extended the deadline to apply for PhD.
Earlier, candidates were informed to submit the forms by July 10. The initial deadline was June 28, 2023. The varsity has also included the PhD programmes in Hindi, Tourism Studies and English for the academic year 2023-24. In case of a query, candidates may write an email to admissions.pu@pondiuni.ac.in or contact help desk at 0413-2654876.
|
Pondicherry University PhD Admission Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)
How to apply for Pondicherry University PhD Admission 2023?
Those who could not complete the Pondicherry University PhD application form 2023 and those who wish to apply as fresh candidates can register before the deadline. Candidates can submit the application form for PhD admissions online at pondiuni.edu.in.
Step 1: Go to the official website: pondiuni.edu.in
Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the PhD admission 2023 link
Step 3: Click on the registration link on the right corner
Step 4: In the input fields, enter a valid email address to generate a password
Step 5: Login by using the credentials generated
Step 6: Fill the application form, pay the application fees
Step 7: Submit the form and download the confirmation page
Pondicherry University PhD Registration Fees 2023
Candidates must note that no application form will be accepted without paying the specified fees. Those belonging to the general category have to pay Rs. 1000. Check the table for detailed information:
|
Category
|
Application Fees
|
General
|
Rs.1000
|
SC/ST
|
Rs.500
Pondicherry University PhD Admission 2023 Selection Criteria
The University has released the selection criteria for admission to Pondicherry University. As per the selection criteria, 70% weightage will be given to the PhD entrance exam conducted by Pondicherry University and 30% weightage for interview and academic record. Based on this, candidates will be given admission.
Also Read: CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Live: CUET Provisional Answer Key to be Released Soon, Check Latest Updates Here
References
- printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
- typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
- dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
- mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.