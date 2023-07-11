  1. Home
Pondicherry University PhD Admission Registration 2023 last date extended, apply at pondiuni.edu.in

Pondicherry University PhD Admission 2023: Pondicherry University has extended the last date to submit the PhD admission registration form online. Candidates can apply for PU entrance exam for PhD admissions till July 17 at pondiuni.edu.in. Know steps to apply here

Updated: Jul 11, 2023 12:17 IST
Pondicherry University PhD Admission 2023: Pondicherry University has once again extended the deadline to apply for PhD admission through PU entrance exam. Now, the last date to register for Pondicherry University PhD is July 17. The last date has been extended again by 7 days. This is the second time the university has extended the deadline to apply for PhD. 

Earlier, candidates were informed to submit the forms by July 10. The initial deadline was June 28, 2023.  The varsity has also included the PhD programmes in Hindi, Tourism Studies and English for the academic year 2023-24. In case of a query, candidates may write an email to admissions.pu@pondiuni.ac.in or contact help desk at 0413-2654876.

Pondicherry University PhD Admission Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

How to apply for Pondicherry University PhD Admission 2023? 

Those who could not complete the Pondicherry University PhD application form 2023 and those who wish to apply as fresh candidates can register before the deadline. Candidates can submit the application form for PhD admissions online at pondiuni.edu.in. 

Step 1: Go to the official website: pondiuni.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the PhD admission 2023 link

Step 3: Click on the registration link on the right corner

Step 4: In the input fields, enter a valid email address to generate a password

Step 5: Login by using the credentials generated

Step 6: Fill the application form, pay the application fees 

Step 7: Submit the form and download the confirmation page

Pondicherry University PhD Registration Fees 2023

Candidates must note that no application form will be accepted without paying the specified fees. Those belonging to the general category have to pay Rs. 1000. Check the table for detailed information: 

Category

Application Fees 

General 

Rs.1000

SC/ST

Rs.500

Pondicherry University PhD Admission 2023 Selection Criteria 

The University has released the selection criteria for admission to Pondicherry University. As per the selection criteria, 70% weightage will be given to the PhD entrance exam conducted by Pondicherry University and 30% weightage for interview and academic record. Based on this, candidates will be given admission.

