PSEB 5th Class Result 2022 Declared, Result Checking Link Available Now, Check Punjab Class 5 Results at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 5th Class Result 2022 Declared: Putting an end to the long wait, the Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) has declared the PSEB Class 5 Result 2022 for the Term 2 Exam. Punjab Board had held the PSEB 5th Class Term 2 Exam from 15th to 23rd March 2022 and now the result for the same has been announced by the board. Students and Parents who have appeared for the exam and want to check the outcome or their performance in the form of Punjab 5th Class Result 2022 can do so by logging onto the exam portal - pseb.ac.in. To get easy and direct access to PSEB Punjab Class 5 Results, a direct link to the checking page is also provided below:

Check PSEB 5th Class Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

99% Students Pass, Girls outshine Boys

According to the details shared by the Punjab Board, PSEB 5th Class Result 2022 declared on 7th May is for the exam held in March. In the exam, around 3 lakh students from across the state participated of which 99.57% of students have cleared the examination. In terms of gender-wise performance, the girl students have secured a 99.67% success ratio whereas the pass percentage among boys stands at 99.52%.

Exam Detail Statistic or Data Exam Start Date 15th March 2022 Exam End Date 23rd March 2022 Total Number of Students 3 Lakh Overall Pass Percentage 99.57% Pass Percentage in Boys 99.52% Pass Percentage in Girls 99.67%

How to check Punjab Class 5 Result 2022 online?

Like previous sessions, even this year, the Punjab Board has declared the Class 5 Term 2 Exam Results online on its official website. Students and parents who want to check the PSEB Class 5 Results 2022 can do so by logging onto the website pseb.ac.in easily. After logging on to the official website, you need to click on the Results tab provided in the top menu. Thereafter, you will be redirected to a new page with a date-wise listing of Punjab Board Results declared so far. On this page, you will find the link for ‘Primary Examination Result, March 2022 NOW AVAILABLE’, click on it. Enter your Exam Roll Number in the given space, verify it against your hall ticket and submit it. Your PSEB 5th Class Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

