PSEB Exam 2023: Class 10 Board Exam to Begin Tomorrow, Check Exam Day Instructions Here

PSEB 10 Board Exam 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will conduct the PSEB Class 10 examination tomorrow, March 24, 2023. Candidates who are appearing for the PSEB board exam 2023 must carry their PSEB Class 10th hall tickets to the exam centres.

According to the official datesheet released, the PSEB Class 10th board examination 2023 will be concluded on April 20, 2023, and the students will be appearing for their first exam of Punjab-A, Punjab History and Culture-A paper tomorrow, March 24, 2023.

PSEB Class 10 Board Exam Datesheet 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Punjab Board 2023 Class 10 Exam Timings

According to the official notification released by the Punjab Board, all the PSEB Class 10th board examinations 2023 will be held in the morning session, starting from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

PSEB Class 10 Board 2023 Exam Details

As per the official notification, the time for the class 10 board exams will be of 3 hours, but for the subjects like Computer Science, NSQF, Physical Education and Sports subjects, candidates will get 2 hours to complete the exam. Students will get extra 15 minutes to fill out the OMR sheets.

Punjab PSEB Board Exam 2023 Important Guidelines

Candidates who are appearing for the Punjab PSEB Class 10 board examinations 2023 can follow the exam day instructions mentioned below.

Students are advised to must carry their PSEB Class 10 admit cards at the exam centre

Students must reach the exam hall at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the PSEB Class 10 board exams

Students with special abilities will get extra 20 minutes to complete the PSEB Class 10th board examination

Avoid carrying any kind of electronic devices such as mobile phones, digital watches, GPS, or Bluetooth devices inside the exam hall

No student will be allowed to leave the exam hall before the exam concludes

