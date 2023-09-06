PUMDET Result 2023 Declared on wbjeeb.nic.in; Download Presidency University Rank Card Here

PUMDET Result 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the results of the Presidency University Master Degree Entrance Test (PUMDET) today: September 6, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out results on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in. They have to enter their login credentials to access the rank card.
The PUMDET 2023 entrance test was conducted on July 31, 2023, to grant admission to various Postgraduate (M.A./M.Sc) courses at Presidency University. Candidates can download their rank cards on the official websites from today onwards.
PUMDET Rank Card 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to access results is provided below:
PUMDET Result 2023
PUMDET Result 2023: Steps to Download Rank Card
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned instructions to download scorecards:
Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the PUMDET tab
Step 3: Now, scroll down to PUMDET rank card 2023
Step 4: Submit the application number and DOB
Step 5: The results will appear on the screen
Step 6: Check and download the scorecard
Step 7: Take a printout for future reference
Details Mentioned on PUMDET 2023 Rank Card
Check the mandatory information below:
- Candidate Name
- Roll Number
- Exam Name
- Rank Obtained
- Qualifying Status
PUMDET Result 2023 Overview
Exam Name
Presidency University Master Degree Entrance Test (PUMDET)
Conducting Body
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB)
Official Website
wbjeeb.nic.in
Exam Level
University
Exam Type
Common Entrance Exam
Courses
M.A., M.Sc
Exam Date
July 30, 2023
Result Date
September 6, 2023 (OUT)
