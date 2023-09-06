PUMDET Result 2023 Declared on wbjeeb.nic.in; Download Presidency University Rank Card Here

  1. Home
PUMDET Result 2023 has been declared today: September 6, 2023. Candidates who took the entrance test can check out the results at wbjeeb.nic.in. Check steps to access the rank card here.

Updated: Sep 6, 2023 13:56 IST
PUMDET Result 2023 OUT

PUMDET Result 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the results of the Presidency University Master Degree Entrance Test (PUMDET) today: September 6, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out results on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in. They have to enter their login credentials to access the rank card.

The PUMDET 2023 entrance test was conducted on July 31, 2023, to grant admission to various Postgraduate (M.A./M.Sc) courses at Presidency University. Candidates can download their rank cards on the official websites from today onwards. 

PUMDET Rank Card 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access results is provided below:

PUMDET Result 2023 

Click Here

 PUMDET Result 2023: Steps to Download Rank Card

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned instructions to download scorecards:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the PUMDET tab

Step 3: Now, scroll down to PUMDET rank card 2023

Step 4: Submit the application number and DOB

Step 5: The results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the scorecard

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

Details Mentioned on PUMDET 2023 Rank Card

Check the mandatory information below:

  • Candidate Name
  • Roll Number
  • Exam Name
  • Rank Obtained
  • Qualifying Status

PUMDET Result 2023 Overview

Exam Name

Presidency University Master Degree Entrance Test (PUMDET)

Conducting Body

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB)

Official Website 

wbjeeb.nic.in

Exam Level

University

Exam Type

Common Entrance Exam

Courses 

M.A., M.Sc

Exam Date

July 30, 2023

Result Date

September 6, 2023 (OUT)

