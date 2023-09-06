PUMDET Result 2023 Declared on wbjeeb.nic.in; Download Presidency University Rank Card Here

PUMDET Result 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the results of the Presidency University Master Degree Entrance Test (PUMDET) today: September 6, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out results on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in. They have to enter their login credentials to access the rank card.

The PUMDET 2023 entrance test was conducted on July 31, 2023, to grant admission to various Postgraduate (M.A./M.Sc) courses at Presidency University. Candidates can download their rank cards on the official websites from today onwards.

PUMDET Rank Card 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access results is provided below:

PUMDET Result 2023: Steps to Download Rank Card

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned instructions to download scorecards:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the PUMDET tab

Step 3: Now, scroll down to PUMDET rank card 2023

Step 4: Submit the application number and DOB

Step 5: The results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the scorecard

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

Details Mentioned on PUMDET 2023 Rank Card

Check the mandatory information below:

Candidate Name

Roll Number

Exam Name

Rank Obtained

Qualifying Status

PUMDET Result 2023 Overview

Exam Name Presidency University Master Degree Entrance Test (PUMDET) Conducting Body West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) Official Website wbjeeb.nic.in Exam Level University Exam Type Common Entrance Exam Courses M.A., M.Sc Exam Date July 30, 2023 Result Date September 6, 2023 (OUT)

