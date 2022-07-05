Punjab 10th Results 2022 (Declared): Know Minimum Marks Required to Qualify PSEB Matric 10th Exam Result Here

PSEB Matric 10th Exam Result: Punjab Board of Secondary Educationhas announced the PSEB 10th Results on the official website. The results were announced by the board officials in an official press conference conducted. The state has recorded an overall pass percentage of 97.94%. Students must note that the link for them to check the PSEB 10th Results 2022 will be activated tomorrow - July 6, 2022.
Only those candidates securing the minimum marks prescribed will be eligible for further admissions to class 11. Students who have appeared for the exams can check the complete details including the passing marks, grading system and other details here.
PSEB Matric Results 2022 will be made available on the official website of the board - pseb.ac.in. Students can check here the minimum marks and other details mentioned to qualify the board exams.
PSEB 10th Results 2022: List of Toppers
|
PSEB 10th Toppers List 2022
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Marks
|
1st Rank
|
Nancy Rani (Firozpur)
|
644/650
|
2nd Rank
|
Dilpreet Kaur (Sangrur)
|
644/650
|
3rd Rank
|
Komalpreet (Sangrur)
|
642/650
What is the minimum mark required to pass class 10?
The Punjab board has set a minimum mark which has to be secured by students in order to qualify the class 10 exams. As per the system followed students need to secure a minimum of 33% marks in the board exams as both aggregate and individually in each subject.
PSEB 10th Passing Marks 2022 for Theory
|
Subjects
|
Maximum marks
|
Passing marks
|
Punjabi
|
75
|
24
|
Hindi/Urdu
|
75
|
24
|
English
|
90
|
30
|
Math
|
80
|
26
|
Science
|
70
|
23
|
Social science
|
90
|
30
|
Pre- Vocational
|
50
|
16
PSEB 10th Class Passing Marks 2022 for Practical and CCE
|
Subjects
|
Practical/CCE Maximum marks
|
Practical/CCE Passing marks
|
English
|
10
|
03
|
Math
|
10/10
|
03/03
|
Science
|
20/10
|
06/03
|
Social science
|
10
|
03
|
Pre- Vocational
|
40/10
|
13/03
