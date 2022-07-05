Punjab 10th Results 2022 (Declared): Know Minimum Marks Required to Qualify PSEB Matric 10th Exam Result Here

PSEB Matric 10th Exam Result: Punjab Board of Secondary Educationhas announced the PSEB 10th Results on the official website. The results were announced by the board officials in an official press conference conducted. The state has recorded an overall pass percentage of 97.94%. Students must note that the link for them to check the PSEB 10th Results 2022 will be activated tomorrow - July 6, 2022.

Only those candidates securing the minimum marks prescribed will be eligible for further admissions to class 11. Students who have appeared for the exams can check the complete details including the passing marks, grading system and other details here.

PSEB Matric Results 2022 will be made available on the official website of the board - pseb.ac.in. Students can check here the minimum marks and other details mentioned to qualify the board exams.

PSEB 10th Results 2022: List of Toppers

PSEB 10th Toppers List 2022 Rank Name Marks 1st Rank Nancy Rani (Firozpur) 644/650 2nd Rank Dilpreet Kaur (Sangrur) 644/650 3rd Rank Komalpreet (Sangrur) 642/650

What is the minimum mark required to pass class 10?

The Punjab board has set a minimum mark which has to be secured by students in order to qualify the class 10 exams. As per the system followed students need to secure a minimum of 33% marks in the board exams as both aggregate and individually in each subject.

PSEB 10th Passing Marks 2022 for Theory

Subjects Maximum marks Passing marks Punjabi 75 24 Hindi/Urdu 75 24 English 90 30 Math 80 26 Science 70 23 Social science 90 30 Pre- Vocational 50 16

PSEB 10th Class Passing Marks 2022 for Practical and CCE

Subjects Practical/CCE Maximum marks Practical/CCE Passing marks English 10 03 Math 10/10 03/03 Science 20/10 06/03 Social science 10 03 Pre- Vocational 40/10 13/03

