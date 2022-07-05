    Punjab 10th Results 2022 (Declared): Know Minimum Marks Required to Qualify PSEB Matric 10th Exam Result Here

    Updated: Jul 5, 2022 12:51 IST
    PSEB Matric 10th Exam Result: Punjab Board of Secondary Educationhas announced the PSEB 10th Results on the official website. The results were announced by the board officials in an official press conference conducted. The state has recorded an overall pass percentage of 97.94%. Students must note that the link for them to check the PSEB 10th Results 2022 will be activated tomorrow - July 6, 2022.

    Only those candidates securing the minimum marks prescribed will be eligible for further admissions to class 11. Students who have appeared for the exams can check the complete details including the passing marks, grading system and other details here.

    PSEB Matric Results 2022 will be made available on the official website of the board - pseb.ac.in. Students can check here the minimum marks and other details mentioned to qualify the board exams.

    PSEB 10th Results 2022: List of Toppers

    PSEB 10th Toppers List 2022

    Rank

    Name

    Marks

    1st Rank

    Nancy Rani (Firozpur)

    644/650

    2nd Rank

    Dilpreet Kaur (Sangrur)

    644/650

    3rd Rank

    Komalpreet (Sangrur)

    642/650

     

    What is the minimum mark required to pass class 10?

    The Punjab board has set a minimum mark which has to be secured by students in order to qualify the class 10 exams. As per the system followed students need to secure a minimum of 33% marks in the board exams as both aggregate and individually in each subject. 

    PSEB 10th Passing Marks 2022 for Theory

    Subjects

    Maximum marks

    Passing marks

    Punjabi

    75

    24

    Hindi/Urdu

    75

    24

    English

    90

    30

    Math

    80

    26

    Science

    70

    23

    Social science

    90

    30

    Pre- Vocational

    50

    16

    PSEB 10th Class Passing Marks 2022 for Practical and CCE

    Subjects

    Practical/CCE Maximum marks

    Practical/CCE Passing marks

    English

    10

    03

    Math

    10/10

    03/03

    Science

    20/10

    06/03

    Social science

    10

    03

    Pre- Vocational

    40/10

    13/03

