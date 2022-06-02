Punjab PSEB 8th Result 2022 Declared, Check Punjab Class 8 Results at pseb.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

Punjab PSEB 8th Class Result 2022 Declared: Putting the long wait to an end, Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) has declared the PSEB 8th Result 2022 for the upper primary class students. As per media reports, the Punjab Class 8 Results were declared in a press meet held today - 2nd June 2022 in the afternoon at 3:15 PM. Sources close to the Mohali office of the Punjab Board have said that the Punjab Class 8 Results have been declared in the press meet officially and soon individual scorecards will be made available to the students online via the official website - pseb.ac.in.

98.25% Students Pass PSEB 8th Class Results

Along with the formal declaration of Punjab Class 8 Result 2022, the board officials have also shared some important highlights and statistics related to the same. As per the announcement, the overall pass percentage for PSEB Punjab 8th Class Result 2022 stands at 98.25%. Along with this, the officials also mentioned that the best performing district for Class 8 exam was Pathankot which secured the highest pass percentage. As per reports, around 3 lakh students from across the state had appeared for the PSEB Class 8 Exam 2022.

How to check Punjab Class 8 Result 2022 online?

While the Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) has officially declared the Class 8 Results in the press meet but will be making them available to the individual students later on. Once the Punjab Class 8 Results 2022 are available on the official website, students will be able to check them by entering their personal details. Students will be required to enter their exam roll number, security captcha and other details on the website in order to check their individual results. Once these details are submitted on the website, the PSEB Punjab Class 8 Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen and will be available for download as an individual scorecard.

Students should note that the PSEB Class 8 Result 2022 declaration news has been reported by local media agencies and is yet to be independently confirmed by our team. We are trying to contact the PSEB officials for the same and will be updating the story accordingly.

