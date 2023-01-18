    Rajasthan DElEd 2022: Round 1 Allotment Schedule Released, Check Details Here

    Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Counselling 2022 Round 1 schedule has been issued by the educational department. Registration started on January 17, 2023.  today at the official website. All eligible students who wish to pursue Diploma in Elementary Education course can participate in the counselling allotment process. Read more information here. 

    Updated: Jan 18, 2023 17:55 IST
    Rajasthan Round 1 Pre DElEd 2022 Dates Out

    Rajasthan Pre DElEd 2022: The Education Department of Rajasthan has published the Round 1 counselling allotment dates for Pre DElEd 2022. The schedule was posted on the online portal by the Educational Departmental Examinations, the Government of Rajasthan. Eligible candidates can check the dates on the website and more information related to the allotment counselling procedure. 

    As per the latest announcement, the Round 1 schedule can be checked and downloaded on the webpage of Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed for the academic session 2022. Moreover, the registration process for Round 1 counselling will be starting on January 17, 2023, and will conclude on January 23, 2023. 

    Rajasthan Pre DElEd 2022 Counselling Schedule - View Here

    How to Apply for Pre DElEd 2022 Counselling

    Candidates interested in pursuing DElEd programme can complete the registration process which is available on the official website. So given below are a few simple steps to apply for the Counselling Round and submit the applications for the academic session 2022. 

    • Step 1 - Candidates first need to open the official site of Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed - panjiyakpredeled.in
    • Then click on the login link available on the home page
    • Enter all the necessary candidate details and click on submit
    • Fill in the application form available on the page
    • Then make the required payment of application fees
    • Submit the application form for counselling in 2022
    • After successful submission, please download the page
    • Candidates will also have to keep a hard copy of the same for further needs

    Rajasthan Pre DElEd 2022 Important Dates

    According to the official schedule, the payment amount for Round 1 counselling is Rs. 13555 and is required to be made by the candidates within the stipulated time period. The payment facility will be opened between January 17 to January 22, 2023.

    Also, all eligible candidates will have to visit the allocated college for the reporting process which commenced on January 17 and will continue till January 24, 2023. Institutes or colleges will have to verify the candidates’ documents and the approve admission of students starting today up to January 25, 2023.

