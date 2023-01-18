Rajasthan DElEd 2022: Round 1 Allotment Schedule Released, Check Details Here

Rajasthan Pre DElEd 2022: The Education Department of Rajasthan has published the Round 1 counselling allotment dates for Pre DElEd 2022. The schedule was posted on the online portal by the Educational Departmental Examinations, the Government of Rajasthan. Eligible candidates can check the dates on the website and more information related to the allotment counselling procedure.

As per the latest announcement, the Round 1 schedule can be checked and downloaded on the webpage of Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed for the academic session 2022. Moreover, the registration process for Round 1 counselling will be starting on January 17, 2023, and will conclude on January 23, 2023.

Rajasthan Pre DElEd 2022 Counselling Schedule - View Here

How to Apply for Pre DElEd 2022 Counselling

Candidates interested in pursuing DElEd programme can complete the registration process which is available on the official website. So given below are a few simple steps to apply for the Counselling Round and submit the applications for the academic session 2022.

Step 1 - Candidates first need to open the official site of Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed - panjiyakpredeled.in

Then click on the login link available on the home page

Enter all the necessary candidate details and click on submit

Fill in the application form available on the page

Then make the required payment of application fees

Submit the application form for counselling in 2022

After successful submission, please download the page

Candidates will also have to keep a hard copy of the same for further needs

Rajasthan Pre DElEd 2022 Important Dates

According to the official schedule, the payment amount for Round 1 counselling is Rs. 13555 and is required to be made by the candidates within the stipulated time period. The payment facility will be opened between January 17 to January 22, 2023.

Also, all eligible candidates will have to visit the allocated college for the reporting process which commenced on January 17 and will continue till January 24, 2023. Institutes or colleges will have to verify the candidates’ documents and the approve admission of students starting today up to January 25, 2023.

