RBSE 12th Result 2022 Declared Live: Check Rajasthan Class 12th Science and Commerce Results at rajresults.nic.in

Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2022: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has announced the Rajasthan Board Class 12th results Science and Commerce 2022 today in online mode. The authorities has announced the RBSE Rajasthan 12th result at 2 PM in a press meet. Students will be able to check their RBSE 12th Science and Commerce result at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Also, a direct link to check the Rajasthan RBSE 12th result has been provided below:
Students can check their result by using the required login credentials. As per the media reports, a total of 20.18 lakh students had registered for and have appeared for the Rajasthan 12th Results 2022. The exam was held from 24th March and continued until 26th April 2022.
In RBSE 12th Commerce result, the boys pass percentage has been recorded at 96.93%.
The girls pass percentage has been recorded at 98.62% for Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce Result 2022.
RBSE 12th Commerce overall pass percentage has been recorded at 97.53%. Check complete details here -
The overall pass percentage recorded in Rajasthan RBSE 12th Science has been recorded at 96.53%. Check the image below for complete details -
This year, the girls pass percentage has been recorded at 97.57% Check complete details below -
In class 12th RBSE Science, the pass percentage of boys has been recorded at 95.98%. Check the image for complete details -
Along with the announcement of the Rajasthan Board result 2022, students can check the complete district-wise statistics pdf below -
Check RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2022 Statistics District-Wise
Check below the image to know RBSE subject-wise statistics -
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has declared the Class 12 Science and Commerce results. Students can check their RBSE 12th result by using the login credentials.
There might be chances that the official website of Rajasthan Board 12th result crashes due to heavy traffic. In that case, students can check their RBSE 12th Science and Commerce result at rajasthan12.jagranjosh.com, results.jagranjosh.com.
The RBSE board will soon announce the Rajasthan class 12th result 2022 for Science and Commerce stream. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them. To check the RBSE Rajasthan 12th result, students will have to use their roll number in the login window.
As the Rajasthan Board 12th result will be announced in a press conference, the authorities will also release the result statistics and toppers' list in addition to other important details.
RBSE will shortly announce the RBSE Class 12 result 2022 science and commerce. The Rajasthan Board 12th result 2022 science and commerce will be announced in online mode on the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Once the Rajasthan Class 12th result 2022 is announced, the authorities will also announce the toppers of Science and Commerce stream. As per the media reports, the toppers of RBSE Class 12th result 2022 (girls) will be awarded cash prize of Rs. 1,00,000 along with a scooty.
After getting the RBSE result for Science and Commerce, students must check the details mentioned on it. They must ensure all the details provided on the mark sheet like - name, roll number, etc. are correct. If there is any error, they must immediately contact their school and report it.
After the announcement of result of Rajasthan board class 12th, students can get their answer copy. Check the image below to know complete information -
To qualify in the Rajasthan Board 12th Science and Commerce stream exams, students are required to secure the minimum marks as set by the board. As per the marking scheme, students are required to obtain a minimum of 33% aggregate in the class 12 Rajasthan Board exams.
Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has released an important notice on the RBSE Rajasthan 10th, 12th Result 2022 scrutiny process. Those who want to apply for the scrutiny of the answer sheets can do it within 10 days from the date of declaration of Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2022 without late fees. The window to apply for the scrutiny will be available for 5 more days for students with late fees.
To check the Rajasthan Board 12th Science and Commerce result 2022, students will have to follow the steps provided below -
Students can check RBSE 12th result 2022 for Science and Commerce on the following websites -
Also, the official website looks like the image provided here -
The login window where students can check their RBSE 12th Board result for Science & Commerce will look like the image provided here -
Rajasthan Board of School Education will be announcing the RBSE 12th Science and Commerce Stream Results 2022 at 2 PM. The results will be announced by the officials following which the link will be made live on the official website as well as on this page.
This time, the Rajasthan RBSE 12th Science and Commerce result will be announced today at 2 PM. However, The result for 12th Arts Rajasthan will be declared later, the time and date will be released soon.
RBSE 12th Science and Commerce result will be announced at 2 PM along with toppers list and overall pass percentage. Also, this time, as per media reports, the toppers will get a scooty and Rs. 1 lakh.
As per updates, two separate links will be provided on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to check Rajasthan 12th Commerce and Science results. Students need to select the correct link to check their RBSE 12th results 2022.
Apart from the official websites, students can also check their RBSE 12th Science and Commerce result 2022 through SMS. To get their Rajasthan 12th result via SMS, students will have to follow the below given format -
It is expected that the following details will be mentioned on the Rajasthan Board 12th Science and Commerce result -
The pass percentage for the 12th Science stream was 91.96%, Commerce- 94.495, Arts- 90.70%. This time, along with the result of Rajasthan RBSE Science and Commerce result 2022, the authorities will release the pass percentage and other statistics.
01 Jun 08:42 AMRajasthan BSER 12th Science, Commerce Exam
As per media reports, a total of 20.18 lakh students had registered for and have appeared for the Rajasthan 12th Results 2022. The Rajasthan board held the Class 12 Senior Secondary exams between 24th March and 26th April in 6,068 exam centres across the state.
With lakhs of students trying to access the RBSE 12th Science Result 2022 and Rajasthan 12th Commerce Result 2022, it is important for the students to be aware of the websites where the Rajasthan Class 12 Results will be available. To help them get first access to RBSE 12th Results for Science and Commerce streams, the list of websites is given below:
Today at 2 PM, the Rajasthan Board will hold the official press conference in which the RBSE 12th Result 2022 for Science and Commerce Streams will be announced. Along with announcing the Rajasthan Board 12th Results, the board will also announce the key highlights of the results including overall pass percentage, performance of girls and boys as well as best and worst performing districts. In addition to this, the Board is also likely to announce Rajasthan 12th Toppers List 2022 for Science and Commerce Streams. This list will consist of the names of students who have secured top ranks in both the streams by putting up a stellar performance in the exams.
With the Rajasthan 12th Results for Science and Commerce streams being declared today online on the official website, it is important for students to be aware of the details they might need to check the same. In order to ensure privacy of RBSE 12th Class Result information, the board will use login system to provide individual scorecards to the students. To access the Rajasthan 12th Science Result and RBSE 12th Commerce Result scorecards, students will need to enter their exam roll number, date of birth and other details on the website. These details will be mentioned on the admit cards issued to the students ahead of the exam:
Details Required to check RBSE 12th Result
With just few hours left for the declaration of Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2022 and RBSE Class 12 Commerce Result 2022, it is important for the students to understand the minimum passing marks required to clear the exam. According the examination policy and marking scheme for RBSE 12th Results 2022, a student needs to secure / score a minimum of 33% marks to clear the Rajasthan Board 12th Exam 2022. This means that students need to secure 33% marks combined in Theory and Practical Exams in order to be declared as passed.
As per the reports coming from the Rajasthan Board’s office, RBSE has invited State Education Minister Dr BD Kalla as the chief guest for the declaration ceremony of Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2022. Dr Kalla will be joined by senior officials from the Rajasthan Board including Board’s administrator Mr LN Mantri and RBSE Secretary Smt. Meghna Chaudhary. Apart from this, media persons are also expected to join the declaration ceremony cum press meet in which Dr Kalla will formally announce the results and also declare names of RBSE 12th Toppers List 2022 for Science and Commerce stream students.
As per the official notice released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), the results for senior secondary class students of science and commerce streams will only be announced today. As per the numbers shared, a total of 2,32,005 students will be receiving their Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2022 while the rest 27,339 students will be receiving their RBSE 12th Commerce Results 2022 today.
|
Stream
|
No of Students
|
Rajasthan 12th Science Results
|
2,32,005
|
RBSE 12th Commerce Results
|
27,339
As per the latest updates, the Rajasthan State Education Minister Dr BD Kalla is expected to grace the declaration ceremony for Rajasthan Class 12 Results 2022. In a tweet sent out from his official account, Dr Kalla confirmed that the formal declaration of the RBSE Results for Science and Commerce stream students will be done in the afternoon at 2 PM.
माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड, राजस्थान द्वारा आयोजित सीनियर सेकेंडरी परीक्षा के विज्ञान एवं वाणिज्य संकाय का परीक्षा परिणाम कल दोपहर 2 बजे घोषित किया जा रहा है ।— Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) May 31, 2022
सभी परीक्षार्थियों को अग्रिम शुभकामनाएं।
सभी परीक्षार्थियों को अग्रिम शुभकामनाएं।@rajeduofficial
As per the official notice, the RBSE 12th Science and Commerce Results will be declared at 2 PM in the afternoon. The Rajasthan Board 12th Class Results will be declared in a press meet to be held at the Conference Hall at Board’s office.
