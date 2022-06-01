RBSE Class 12th Result 2022 Declared: Check what prizes are awarded to Rajasthan Class 12 toppers

RBSE 12th Result 2022: Rajasthan Board Class 12th result 2022 has been declared by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER). The students who gave class 12th exam from Rajasthan from science or commerce stream can check their result on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Correct credentials must be provided to check Rajasthan 12th Result 2022.

RBSE Class 12th Science and Commerce result will be announced by the official body at 2 pm.

Rajasthan Class 12th exams 2022 were held by the examination conducting body between March 24 and April 16, 2022. After a long wait, the students will be able to check their RBSE result 2022 Rajasthan on the official website by providing the correct details such as roll number and their date of birth. To pass in RBCE 12th result, the students will need to score a minimum of 33 percent. In the exam.

Once the Rajasthan Class 12th result 2022 is announced, the exam conducting body will also declare the toppers of the exam. Know what prizes in the form of cash money will be given to the RBSE Class 12 2022 toppers.

RBSE Class 12th Result 2022: What prize will be awarded to the toppers of Rajasthan Class 12 Board result?

The Government of Rajasthan every year to the toppers of Rajasthan Board 10th and 12th awards a heavy cash prize money along with an additional gift. The purpose of awarding the toppers of Rajasthan Class 10th and 12th is to promote the students all over the state to perform well in the board exams.

As per the media reports, the girl toppers of RBSE Class 12th result 2022 will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs. 1,00,000 along with a scooty which will facilitate them to travel to distance. The equivalent prize money is also awarded to the Rajasthan Board Class 10th toppers.

RBSE 12th Results 2022: Know How to Check Rajasthan Class 12 Science and Commerce Results Link Here

RBSE 12th Result 2022: Why awarding toppers of Rajasthan Class 12th 2022 is significant?

The prize money to the toppers of RBSE Class 12th result 2022 aims at promoting the students all over the state to perform well in the board exam.

The prize which is given to the toppers of every stream facilitates them to work hard no matter what field they have chosen. To promote the education plan in Rajasthan, the state government has come up with various schemes for Rajasthan Class 12th Board toppers.

Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2022: How to check RBSE Class 12 Result?

Step 1- The students will have to visit the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2- Click on RBSE Class 12 Result 2022 link

Step 3- In the next step, the student will have to provide the correct detail in the login link of Rajasthan Class 12 Board Result 2022.

Step 4- Crosscheck the provided login details, submit it and download RBSE 12th Result 2022.