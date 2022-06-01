RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2022: Get List of Websites To Check Rajasthan Board 12th Result Here

How To Check RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result, Rajasthan Board 12th Science & Commerce Result 2022 through SMS?

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) will announce the result of Rajasthan Board 12th for Science and Commerce in online mode today. Students can check their RBSE 12th result on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and here on this page too. Apart from that, the authorities might provide the facility to check the RBSE Rajasthan 12th Science and Commerce result via SMS. To get their result via SMS, students will have to follow this format - For Science stream, type RJ12S <Space> ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 5676750 / 56263 and for Commerce stream, type RJ12C <Space> ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 5676750 / 56263.

Check Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available at 2 PM)

Check Rajasthan 12th Commerce Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available at 2 PM)

Credentials Required To Check RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result, Rajasthan Board 12th Science & Commerce Result 2022

After the announcement of the RBSE 12th Science and Commerce result 2022, students will have to visit the official website to check their result. On that page, a login window will appear on the screen. Students are required to enter the roll number and captcha code to download the RBSE 12th result digital marksheet. The official website of check the result are - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, rajasthan12.jagranjosh.com, results.jagranjosh.com. Also, there will be separate links on the official website to check BSER 12th Commerce and Science results. Keep refreshing this page to know the latest updates on RBSE Rajastha 12th Result 2022.

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result, Rajasthan Board 12th Science & Commerce Result 2022: As per the updates, Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will declare the RBSE class 12th Science, Commerce result today in online mode. Rajasthan Board Class 12 results for Science and Commerce stream exam will be declared online via the official website. They can check their RBSE 12th Science, Commerce result on these websites - jagranjosh.com/results. Alternatively, students can also check the links provided below using which they will get direct access to Rajasthan, RBSE Board 12th Science Commerce Result 2022.

To check the RBSE 12th result, students will have to use the required login credentials in the login window. Along with declaring the RBSE 12th Result 2022 for science and commerce stream, the board will also notify other important details including where and how students will get their mark sheets.

Where To Check RBSE Class 12th Science, Commerce Result 2022?

The GSEB HSC Science exam was conducted from 24th March to 26th April 2022. After the declaration of RBSE Board 12th Science, Commerce result, students will be able to check it at the websites provided below. As the students are waiting for their RBSE 12th results 2022, they must keep a check on these websites for the results and updates.

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

rajasthan12.jagranjosh.com

results.jagranjosh.com

How To Check RBSE Class 12th Science Result 2022?

To check their RBSE 12th Science, Commerce Result 2022, students will need to log onto the official website and enter their Roll Numbers on the website. The details that are required to check Rajasthan 12th Science, Commerce Result 2022 are mentioned on the hall ticket issued to the students at the time of the examination. After entering their roll number on website, students will be able to check and access their RBSE 12th Science or Commerce Result 2022 in the form of a digital scorecard.

What details will be mentioned in RBSE Result 2022 Class 12 Science and Commerce?

Students must ensure that the details mentioned on the result of RBSE 12th are correct. As per the last year's details, the Rajasthan Board exam result for 12th Science and Commerce will include information about the students and marks. The online marksheet of RBSE 12th result Science, Commerce will contain the following details - student's name, exam name, roll number, subject, father’s name, mother’s name, school name, subject-wise marks, total marks etc.

