Rajasthan Board 12th Results 2022: Check Minimum Marks required to qualify Science and Commerce Exams 2022

Rajasthan 12th Science and Commerce Results 2022: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will announce the RBSE 12th Science and Commerce stream results 2022 on the official website of the board today. Students who have appeared for the Rajasthan Board class 12 Commerce and Science stream examinations can check their results through the link provided here.

To be considered as qualified in the Rajasthan Board 12th Science and Commerce stream exams, candidates are required to secure the minimum marks as required by the board. Students need to secure the minimum marks as aggregate and in individual subjects in the 12th Science and Commerce stream exams.

Rajasthan Board 12th Science and Commerce Exam Results 2022 will be declared on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students must note that they will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the RBSE 12th Results 2022.

Rajasthan 12th Results - Minimum Marks Required

Rajasthan Board class 12 Results 2022 for the Science and Commerce streams will be announced by the board officials on the website of the board. As per the marking scheme followed by the board, students are required to secure a minimum of 33% Aggregate in the class 12 Rajasthan Board exams. Candidates are also required to secure a 33% minimum in each subject in order to be considered as qualified.

RBSE 12th Results 2022: What After Class 12 Results

Rajasthan Board 12th Science and Commerce stream results will be announced on the official website of Rajasthan Board. After the Rajasthan Board class 12 Results 2022 are announced by the board officials, students who have passed the class 12 exams will be eligible for the admissions to further higher education programmes. The board will also be conducting scrutiny and compartmental examinations for the students who want a second chance at scoring the required marks or improving their scores.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting this space to get regular updates on the RBSE Class 12 Results 2022.

