RBSE 12th Result 2022 Announced: Know Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts Pass Percentage and Statistics Here

RBSE 12th Result 2022, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts Statistics: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has declared the Rajasthan Board result for Arts today on 6th June 2022. As per the released time, RBSE 12th Arts result has been announced at 12.15 PM. This year, 652444 students have registered, out of which 640249 appeared for class 12th RBSE Arts exam. As per reports, the total number of students who passed is 616745. The overall pass percentage in RBSE 12th Arts has been recorded at 96.33%. In the RBSE board result 2022 class 12 arts, a total of 314016 girls have passed the examination.

Students can download their Rajasthan Board mark sheets by using their roll number in the login window. Students can check their RBSE 12th Arts Results on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The exam was held at 6074 centres spread across the state and sensitive and hyper-sensitive exam centres were equipped with CCTV surveillance systems to check cheating and malpractices.

Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Result Statistics

Along with the declaration of Rajasthan Board 12th result 2022, the board has also released the result statistics. This year, the overall pass percentage of girls is 97.21%. In 2021, the total number of students registered from the Science stream were 2,36,030 Whereas, the overall pass percentage from the Science stream - 99.52%. Students registered in the Commerce stream was 31,953 and the pass percentage was 99.73% Whereas pass percentage in Arts stream - 99.19%.

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Statistics

Overview Total number of students Number of students registered 652444 Total students appeared 640249 Total pass 616745 Number of girls passed 314016

Previous Year’s Rajasthan Board Inter Arts Result Statistics

Years Total appeared Total passed Overall pass % Girls Pass % Boys Pass % 2021 99.19% 99.41% 99.67% 2020 580725 526726 90.70% 93.10% 88.45% 2019 566576 498569 88% 90.81% 85.41%

RBSE 12th Result 2022 Statistics for Science and Commerce

As per the numbers shared, a total of 2,32,005 students appeared for their Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2022 while the rest 27,339 students appeared for their RBSE 12th Commerce Results 2022.

Streams No of Students Rajasthan 12th Science Results 2,32,005 RBSE 12th Commerce Results 27,339

