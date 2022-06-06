RBSE 12th Result 2022 Announced: Know Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts Pass Percentage and Statistics Here

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    The Rajasthan board class 12 results for Arts have been announced today. Students can check the RBSE 12th Arts result on the official website of the board -rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Check pass percentage, toppers list and statistics details here.  

    Updated: Jun 6, 2022 13:01 IST
    RBSE 12th Result 2022

    RBSE 12th Result 2022, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts Statistics: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE)  has declared the Rajasthan Board result for Arts today on 6th June 2022. As per the released time, RBSE 12th Arts result has been announced at 12.15 PM. This year, 652444 students have registered, out of which 640249 appeared for class 12th RBSE Arts exam. As per reports, the total number of students who passed is 616745. The overall pass percentage in RBSE 12th Arts has been recorded at 96.33%. In the RBSE board result 2022 class 12 arts, a total of 314016 girls have passed the examination.

    Students can download their Rajasthan Board mark sheets by using their roll number in the login window.  Students can check their RBSE 12th Arts Results on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The exam was held at 6074 centres spread across the state and sensitive and hyper-sensitive exam centres were equipped with CCTV surveillance systems to check cheating and malpractices.

    Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Result Statistics

    Along with the declaration of Rajasthan Board 12th result 2022, the board has also released the result statistics. This year, the overall pass percentage of girls is 97.21%. In 2021, the total number of students registered from the Science stream were 2,36,030 Whereas, the overall pass percentage from the Science stream - 99.52%. Students registered in the Commerce stream was 31,953 and the pass percentage was 99.73% Whereas pass percentage in Arts stream - 99.19%. 

    RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Statistics 

    Overview 

    Total number of students 

    Number of students registered

    652444

    Total students appeared

    640249

    Total pass 

    616745

    Number of girls passed

    314016

    Previous Year’s Rajasthan Board Inter Arts Result Statistics

    Years 

    Total appeared

    Total passed

    Overall pass %

    Girls Pass %

    Boys Pass %

    2021
    •  
    •  

    99.19%

    99.41%

    99.67%

    2020

    580725

    526726

    90.70%

    93.10%

    88.45%

    2019

    566576

    498569

    88%

    90.81%

    85.41%

    RBSE 12th Result 2022 Statistics for Science and Commerce

    As per the numbers shared, a total of 2,32,005 students appeared for their Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2022 while the rest 27,339 students appeared for their RBSE 12th Commerce Results 2022. 

    Streams

    No of Students

    Rajasthan 12th Science Results

    2,32,005

    RBSE 12th Commerce Results

    27,339

