RV University Announces Rs 10 Crore for Merit Scholarships, Read Full Details Here

RV University Scholarships 2023: RV University (RVU) Bangalore has issued an amount of Rs 10 crores for merit scholarships in the academic year 2023-24. More than 500 Undergraduate and Postgraduate students can benefit from these scholarships. When the admissions for 2023-2024 will be hosted, students can apply for these scholarship schemes for the present year at the official website admissions.rvu.edu.in.

As per the public notice, RVU will be awarding scholarships to deserving candidates, which include 100%, 50% and 25% coverage scholarships for the student's education or higher studies in their first year. The renewal of scholarships will be for the subsequent year if the student maintains their merit.

Moreover, the scholarships will be granted based on the first come-first serve criterion and are open to all students across various states and central boards in India. It is stated that the amount of the scholarship will either cover the cost of the tuition fee, in full or partially. The RV University has decided to provide scholarships to nearly 200 Bachelor of Technology (BTech) students, as well as 50 Bachelor of Science (BSc) students studying in the RV School of Computer Science and Engineering.

RV University Scholarship Details

A total number of 75 students are pursuing the five-year integrated course in LLB including the Bachelor of Arts (BA-LLB) programme, Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA-LLB) and Master of Law (LLB) in several law schools. Around 40 students from the School of Liberal Arts and Science along with the School of Design and Innovation will receive the scholarship scheme perks.

Additionally, 80 merit scholarships will also be given to students who are enrolled in courses such as BBA, Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and BA in Economics at different Business Schools and Schools of Economics.

Earlier, the university declared that 100 scholarships with 100% coverage will be given to students who lost one or more parents during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the previous year 2022, RVU gave scholarships worth Rs 3 crores to about 200 students. The admissions for UG, PG and full-time PhD programmes are currently in progress. These scholarships are spread across RVU's six schools that are offering more than 45 Degree programmes.

RVU Scholarships Mission

While speaking about the above-mentioned scheme, RV University, the vice-chancellor, YSR Murthy, concluded that these merit scholarships are meant for meritorious students. The major goal has been to promote academic excellence since 2021. There has been reportedly a constant rise in the number of scholarship funds over the years. He further gave thanks to the Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi Trust (RSST) for extending the fruits of education among students coming from all strata of society.

These scholarships will not only help in the task of producing the next generation of leaders but will also contribute to the overall development of the nation. He also urged philanthropists to contribute to RVU's scholarship fund in order to increase such opportunities for students.

RSST president, MP Shyam asserted that the spirit of the scholarships aligns with the Trust's mission with the aim of providing affordable world-class education to students in need. RVU is determined to offer an interdisciplinary ecosystem of learning.

