SAMS Odisha BEd Result 2023 Declared; Get Direct Link, Counselling Dates Here

SAMS Odisha BEd Result 2023: The Department of Higher Education, Odisha has declared the results for the BEd entrance exam. Candidates who appeared in the test can check out the results on the official website: samsodisha.gov.in by entering the login information. Candidates who have qualified for the exam can participate in the counselling process.
The authorities will publish the provisional seat allotment result for round 1 on July 24, 2023. Shortlisted candidates must report to the allotted colleges between July 25 and 29, 2023. Candidates who have taken admission in the first round of admissions can apply for a slide-up from July 25 to 30. The second round of admissions will begin on July 7, and the selection list will be published at 2 pm that day.
SAMS Odisha BEd Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to check results is given below:
|
Odisha BEd Result 2023 Official Link
How to Check SAMS Odisha BEd Result 2023?
Candidates can check out the entrance exam result by following the steps below:
Step 1: Visit the official website: samsodisha.gov.in
Step 2: Go to the BEd and then click on the entrance test tab
Step 3: Now, enter the roll number
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference
Meanwhile, the department has also conducted the MEd entrance exam. The results for the same are going to be declared soon. Candidates are advised to keep a vigil on the official website for the latest updates.
Also Read: WBJEE Counselling 2023 Dates Out, Check Complete Schedule Here