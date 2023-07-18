SAMS Odisha BEd Result 2023 Declared; Get Direct Link, Counselling Dates Here

SAMS Odisha BEd Result 2023: The Department of Higher Education, Odisha has declared the results for the BEd entrance exam. Candidates who appeared in the test can check out the results on the official website: samsodisha.gov.in by entering the login information. Candidates who have qualified for the exam can participate in the counselling process.

The authorities will publish the provisional seat allotment result for round 1 on July 24, 2023. Shortlisted candidates must report to the allotted colleges between July 25 and 29, 2023. Candidates who have taken admission in the first round of admissions can apply for a slide-up from July 25 to 30. The second round of admissions will begin on July 7, and the selection list will be published at 2 pm that day.

SAMS Odisha BEd Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to check results is given below:

Odisha BEd Result 2023 Official Link Click Here

How to Check SAMS Odisha BEd Result 2023?

Candidates can check out the entrance exam result by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the BEd and then click on the entrance test tab

Step 3: Now, enter the roll number

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the department has also conducted the MEd entrance exam. The results for the same are going to be declared soon. Candidates are advised to keep a vigil on the official website for the latest updates.

Also Read: WBJEE Counselling 2023 Dates Out, Check Complete Schedule Here