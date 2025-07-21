Schools in Dehradun Closed Today Due to Heavy Rainfall, Orange Alert Issued

Dehradun School Holiday: The Dehradun District authorities have announced a closure of schools and Anganwadis in the region owing to the orange alert for heavy rainfall issued. All government and private schools across the district will remain closed today, July 21, 2025, for students from classes 1 to 12. Students are advised to keep in touch with school authorities regarding the reopening of schools. IMD and the National Disaster Alert Portal, in a recent update, have announced an orange alert for Dehradun for July 21, 2025.

A possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted in a few places and extreme rainfall at isolated areas. Thunderstorm accompanied by loighning an intense rainfall is also predicted.

School Holiday in Uttarakhand

According to the order issued by the District Magistrate, considering the weather forecast issued, a holiday has been declared for educational institutions from classes 1 to 12 and Anganwadi centres for today. July 21, 2025.