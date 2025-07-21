Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Schools in Dehradun Closed Today Due to Heavy Rainfall, Orange Alert Issued

Dehradun Schools closed today due to heavy rainfall and orange alert issued. Check details here.

Jul 21, 2025, 11:35 IST
Dehradun Schools Closed Today, July 21, 2025
Dehradun School Holiday: The Dehradun District authorities have announced a closure of schools and Anganwadis in the region owing to the orange alert for heavy rainfall issued. All government and private schools across the district will remain closed today, July 21, 2025, for students from classes 1 to 12. Students are advised to keep in touch with school authorities regarding the reopening of schools. IMD  and the National Disaster Alert Portal, in a recent update, have announced an orange alert for Dehradun for July 21, 2025. 

A possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted in a few places and extreme rainfall at isolated areas. Thunderstorm accompanied by loighning an intense rainfall is also predicted.

School Holiday in Uttarakhand

According to the order issued by the District Magistrate, considering the weather forecast issued, a holiday has been declared for educational institutions from classes 1 to 12 and Anganwadi centres for today. July 21, 2025.

Government and non-government, private schools ans Anganwadi centres in the district will remain closed today. The Chief Education Officer and the District Programme Officer has been directed to ensure the schools remain closed.

