Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Telangana Schools Closed Today for Bonalu Festival

Government and Private Schools in Telangana closed today on the occasion of Bonalu festival. Check upcoming holiday details here.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 21, 2025, 09:36 IST
Telangana Schools Closed Today for Bonalu Festival
Telangana Schools Closed Today for Bonalu Festival
Register for Result Updates

Telangana School Holiday:  Government and Private schools in Telangana are closed today, July 21, 2025. According to the government holiday calendar, the Bonalu holiday is a public holiday in Telangana. 

Bonalu is celebrated across Telangana, specifically in the Hyderabad and Secunderabad regions.

Schools Holidays in 2025

Given below is the list of upcoming public holidays in Telangana when schools will remain closed

Independence Day

August 15, 2025

Gandhi Jayanti

October 2, 2025

Dussehra

October 1, 2025

Diwali

October 20, 2025

Christmas

December 25, 2025

Also Read: AIIMS Paramedical Results 2025 declared at aiimsexams.ac.in; Direct link here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News