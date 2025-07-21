Telangana Schools Closed Today for Bonalu Festival

Telangana School Holiday: Government and Private schools in Telangana are closed today, July 21, 2025. According to the government holiday calendar, the Bonalu holiday is a public holiday in Telangana.
Bonalu is celebrated across Telangana, specifically in the Hyderabad and Secunderabad regions.
Schools Holidays in 2025
Given below is the list of upcoming public holidays in Telangana when schools will remain closed
|
Independence Day
|
August 15, 2025
|
Gandhi Jayanti
|
October 2, 2025
|
Dussehra
|
October 1, 2025
|
Diwali
|
October 20, 2025
|
Christmas
|
December 25, 2025
Also Read: AIIMS Paramedical Results 2025 declared at aiimsexams.ac.in; Direct link here
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation