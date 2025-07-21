Telangana Schools Closed Today for Bonalu Festival

Telangana School Holiday: Government and Private schools in Telangana are closed today, July 21, 2025. According to the government holiday calendar, the Bonalu holiday is a public holiday in Telangana.

Bonalu is celebrated across Telangana, specifically in the Hyderabad and Secunderabad regions.

Schools Holidays in 2025

Given below is the list of upcoming public holidays in Telangana when schools will remain closed

Independence Day August 15, 2025 Gandhi Jayanti October 2, 2025 Dussehra October 1, 2025 Diwali October 20, 2025 Christmas December 25, 2025

Also Read: AIIMS Paramedical Results 2025 declared at aiimsexams.ac.in; Direct link here