AIIMS Paramedical Results 2025 declared at aiimsexams.ac.in; Direct link here

AIIMS Paramedical Results 2025: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the AIIMS BSc. Paramedical Result 2025 today, July 19, 2025. Students who took the exams can check their results online on the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. The result pdf will carry the marks, percentage secured, and overall rank.

The AIIMS BSc Paramedical 2025 exams were held on July 13, 2025. This year, a total of 8,273 candidates have been qualified for the Round 1 Seat Allotment.

AIIMS will scrutinize OBC(NCL) and EWS certificates uploaded between July 19-23 before Round 1 seat allotment. Certificates must be valid for Central government jobs/institutions, otherwise the reservation claims will not be considered.

AIIMS Paramedical Result 2025 DIRECT LINK Here