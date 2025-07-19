AIIMS Paramedical Results 2025 declared at aiimsexams.ac.in; Direct link here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
AIIMS Paramedical Results 2025: AIIMS BSc Paramedical Result 2025 was released on July 18, 2025, on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in. The exams were held on July 13, 2025, and 8,273 candidates have qualified for Round 1 Seat Allotment. The result PDF includes marks, percentage, and overall rank.

Jul 19, 2025, 15:23 IST
AIIMS Paramedical Results 2025: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the AIIMS BSc. Paramedical Result 2025 today, July 19, 2025. Students who took the exams can check their results online on the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. The result pdf will carry the marks, percentage secured, and overall rank. 

The AIIMS BSc Paramedical 2025 exams were held on July 13, 2025. This year, a total of 8,273 candidates have been qualified for the Round 1 Seat Allotment. 

AIIMS will scrutinize OBC(NCL) and EWS certificates uploaded between July 19-23 before Round 1 seat allotment. Certificates must be valid for Central government jobs/institutions, otherwise the reservation claims will not be considered.

AIIMS Paramedical Result 2025 DIRECT LINK Here

AIIMS Paramedical Result 2025: Cut-off Ranks for Round 1 Seat Allotment

Candidates can check the following table carrying the AIIMS Paramedical Cut-off Ranks for Round 1 Seat Allotment:

Category

Cut-off rank

UR

6398

UR-PWBD

6390

EWS

6390

EWS-PWBD

6040

OBC (NCL)

8610

OBC (NCL)- PWBD

8541

SC

11195

SC-PWBD

9211

ST

11220

