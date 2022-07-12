SLAT Result 2022 (OUT): Download Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) Result Scorecard at set-test.org

SLAT Result 2022 (OUT): As per the latest update, the SLAT 2022 Result has been officially declared by the Symbiosis International. The Symbiosis International University (SIU), Pune has formally declared the SLAT Result 2022 for the recently concluded institute-level law entrance exam. Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2022 Result has been declared online in the form of a digital scorecard that can be accessed online via the official portal - set-test.org. Candidates need to log onto the website and enter their login credentials to download the SLAT 2022 Result online. To simplify this process, SLAT 2022 Result Scorecard Link has also been placed below, using which candidates will be able to download the results easily:

Download SLAT Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

SLAT 2022: WAT/PI Round Details to be Notified Soon

With the SLAT 2022 Results declared officially, the next step in the admission cycle would be the SLAT 2022 secondary screening rounds i.e., WAT and PI. Candidates who qualify in the SLAT 2022 Exam through the results announced today, will be invited to participate in the Written Ability Test and Personal Interview Rounds. These secondary screening rounds for SLAT 2022 admission will be held individually by the participating institutes. SLAT 2022 Score is accepted by 4 affiliate colleges which are pat of the Symbiosis Group of Institutes. In total, 1080 seats are on offer through SLAT 2022.

How to Download SLAT Result 2022 online?

In line with the application process which was held online, the SLAT 2022 Result for the law entrance exam has been declared online and published via official website. To check SLAT Result 2022 online, candidates need to log onto the exam portal - set-test.org and enter their login credentials. Candidates need to input their SLAT ID and Password in the concerned fields to log onto the portal. After logging in, SLAT Result 2022 Scorecard will be displayed on the screen which can be downloaded in PDF or softcopy format. After checking their result online, candidates are advised to take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

Also Read: CUET PG 2022: NTA opens Application Correction Window, Make Changes, Edit Mistakes at cuet.nta.nic.in