SNAP 2022 Result OUT at snaptest.org, Know How to Download Here

SNAP 2022 Result (OUT): The Symbiosis International University has announced the SNAP 2022 result today, January 10, 2023, on the official website- snaptest.org. Those candidates who have given the SNAP 2022 exam can check and download the SNAP 2022 result by login with their SNAP 2022 exam ID and password. Earlier, the SNAP 2022 Result was scheduled to release after 3 PM today, January 10, 2023.

However, the SNAP 2022 scorecard will have the necessary details including both overall and sectional marks secured by the students. The SNAP 2022 was organized in three phases starting from December 10, 2023, December 18, 2023, and December 23, 2023, through CBT (Computer Based Test) mode at several test centers across India.

Candidates who are meeting the eligibility criteria and are qualifying for the SNAP 2022 cutoff will be considered eligible candidates to participate in the upcoming selection rounds of SNAP-participating institutes/colleges.

How to Download SNAP 2022 Result?

Students who are appearing for the SNAP 2022 to get admission into M.BA / M.Sc. courses can follow the below-given steps to check and download the SNAP 2022 scorecard.

Step 1: Visit Symbiosis University's official website - snaptest.org

Step 2: Click on the SNAP 2022 Result tab visible on the screen

Step 3: Log in with the SNAP 2022 exam ID and password

Step 4: Click on the Submit button

Step 5: The SNAP 2022 Result will appear on the website

Step 6: Download the SNAP 2022 Result

Step 7: Take 1-2 printouts for reference

As per the recent updates, the SNAP 2022 selection process will be held after the declaration of the SNAP Result 2022. Moreover, candidates who have been selected, have to appear for the upcoming SNAP 2022 selection rounds that include GD-PI and WAT tests. These tests will be conducted by the authorities of SNAP 2022 participating colleges in offline mode.

