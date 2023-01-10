    SNAP 2022 Result OUT at snaptest.org, Know How to Download Here

    SNAP 2022 Result OUT: The Symbiosis International University (SIU) has released the SNAP 2022 Result on the official website- snaptest.org . Candidates can check and download the SNAP 2022 scorecard by logging in with their exam ID and password. Check complete details here

    Updated: Jan 10, 2023 12:11 IST
    SNAP 2022 Result Out
    SNAP 2022 Result Out

    SNAP 2022 Result (OUT): The Symbiosis International University has announced the SNAP 2022 result today, January 10, 2023, on the official website- snaptest.org. Those candidates who have given the SNAP 2022 exam can check and download the SNAP 2022 result by login with their SNAP 2022 exam ID and password. Earlier, the SNAP 2022 Result was scheduled to release after 3 PM today, January 10, 2023. 

    However, the SNAP 2022 scorecard will have the necessary details including both overall and sectional marks secured by the students. The SNAP 2022 was organized in three phases starting from December 10, 2023, December 18, 2023, and December 23, 2023, through CBT (Computer Based Test) mode at several test centers across India.

    SNAP Result 2022 - Direct Link 

    Candidates who are meeting the eligibility criteria and are qualifying for the SNAP 2022 cutoff will be considered eligible candidates to participate in the upcoming selection rounds of SNAP-participating institutes/colleges.

    How to Download SNAP 2022 Result?

    Students who are appearing for the SNAP 2022 to get admission into M.BA / M.Sc. courses can follow the below-given steps to check and download the SNAP 2022 scorecard.

    Step 1: Visit Symbiosis University's official website - snaptest.org

    Step 2: Click on the SNAP 2022 Result tab visible on the screen

    Step 3: Log in with the SNAP 2022 exam ID and password

    Step 4: Click on the Submit button

    Step 5: The SNAP 2022 Result will appear on the website

    Step 6: Download the SNAP 2022 Result

    Step 7: Take 1-2 printouts for reference

    SNAP 2022

    As per the recent updates, the SNAP 2022 selection process will be held after the declaration of the SNAP Result 2022. Moreover, candidates who have been selected, have to appear for the upcoming SNAP 2022 selection rounds that include GD-PI and WAT tests. These tests will be conducted by the authorities of SNAP 2022 participating colleges in offline mode.

    Also Read: ICAI CA Intermediate, Final November 2022 Results OUT, Check at icai.org

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories