SNAP 2023 Admit Card Released; Download Hall Ticket at snaptest.org

SNAP 2023 Admit Card: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has issued the admit card for Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) test 1 today: December 4, 2023. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must download the hall ticket on the official website: snaptest.org by entering the login information.
SNAP 2023 test 1 is going to be conducted on December 10, 2023. As per the statistics, over 1.42 lakh candidates are likely to appear in the exam. This is almost 25% higher than last year. Meanwhile, candidates can also get teh direct link to access the hall ticket here.
SNAP 2023 Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to access the admission ticket is given below:
SNAP Admit Card Download
How to Download SNAP 2023 Admit Card?
Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access:
Step 1: Visit the official website: snaptest.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SNAP test 1 admit card link
Step 3: Submit SNAP ID and password
Step 4: SNAP 2023 Admit Card will appear on the screen
Step 5: View and download the hall ticket
Step 6: Keep multiple hardcopies for future reference
What Details Will be Mentioned on SNAP 2023 Admit Card?
Check out the mandatory information below:
- Candidate’s name
- SNAP ID
- Photograph of candidate
- Candidate’s signature
- SNAP ID of the candidate
- Test centre
- Date of birth
- Reporting time
- SNAP 2023 seat number
SNAP 2023 Exam Pattern
Check out the paper pattern below:
Particulars
Details
Mode of SNAP 2023
Online
Duration of exam
60 minutes i.e. one hour
Types of questions
MCQs
Negative markings
Deduction of marks by 25% for each wrong answer
