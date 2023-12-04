SNAP 2023 Admit Card Released; Download Hall Ticket at snaptest.org

SNAP 2023 Admit Card: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has issued the admit card for Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) test 1 today: December 4, 2023. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must download the hall ticket on the official website: snaptest.org by entering the login information.

SNAP 2023 test 1 is going to be conducted on December 10, 2023. As per the statistics, over 1.42 lakh candidates are likely to appear in the exam. This is almost 25% higher than last year. Meanwhile, candidates can also get teh direct link to access the hall ticket here.

SNAP 2023 Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the admission ticket is given below:

SNAP Admit Card Download CLICK HERE

How to Download SNAP 2023 Admit Card?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: snaptest.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SNAP test 1 admit card link

Step 3: Submit SNAP ID and password

Step 4: SNAP 2023 Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the hall ticket

Step 6: Keep multiple hardcopies for future reference

What Details Will be Mentioned on SNAP 2023 Admit Card?

Check out the mandatory information below:

Candidate’s name

SNAP ID

Photograph of candidate

Candidate’s signature

SNAP ID of the candidate

Test centre

Date of birth

Reporting time

SNAP 2023 seat number

SNAP 2023 Exam Pattern

Check out the paper pattern below:

Particulars Details Mode of SNAP 2023 Online Duration of exam 60 minutes i.e. one hour Types of questions MCQs Negative markings Deduction of marks by 25% for each wrong answer

