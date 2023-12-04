  1. Home
SNAP 2023 Admit Card Released; Download Hall Ticket at snaptest.org

SNAP 2023 Admit Card is live now. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must download the hall ticket on the official website: snaptest.org.

Updated: Dec 4, 2023 17:34 IST
SNAP 2023 Admit Card: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has issued the admit card for Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) test 1 today: December 4, 2023. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must download the hall ticket on the official website: snaptest.org by entering the login information. 

SNAP 2023 test 1 is going to be conducted on December 10, 2023. As per the statistics, over 1.42 lakh candidates are likely to appear in the exam. This is almost 25% higher than last year. Meanwhile,  candidates can also get teh direct link to access the hall ticket here.

SNAP 2023 Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the admission ticket is given below:

How to Download SNAP 2023 Admit Card?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: snaptest.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SNAP test 1 admit card link

Step 3: Submit SNAP ID and password

Step 4: SNAP 2023 Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the hall ticket

Step 6: Keep multiple hardcopies for future reference

What Details Will be Mentioned on SNAP 2023 Admit Card?

Check out the mandatory information below:

  • Candidate’s name
  • SNAP ID
  • Photograph of candidate
  • Candidate’s signature
  • SNAP ID of the candidate
  • Test centre
  • Date of birth
  • Reporting time
  • SNAP 2023 seat number

SNAP 2023 Exam Pattern

Check out the paper pattern below:

Particulars

Details

Mode of SNAP 2023

Online

Duration of exam

60 minutes i.e. one hour

Types of questions

MCQs

Negative markings

Deduction of marks by 25% for each wrong answer

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
