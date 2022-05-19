Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    SSLC Result 2022 Karnataka Shortly: Check Minimum Marks Required to Pass in KSEEB Class 10 Results

    Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 to be announced on the official website today. Students can get the direct link to check the results here. 

    Published On: May 19, 2022 10:54 IST
    Karnataka 10th Result 2022
    Karnataka 10th Result 2022

    Karnataka SSLC results 2022: Karnataka Secondary Education and Examination Board will be announcing the KSEEB SSLC Results 2022 on the official website today. As per the announcement made by the state education minister, the Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 will be announced at 12:30 PM today.

    Students awaiting the declaration of the KSEEB 10th Results 2022 will be able to check their results through the lnk which will be made live on the official website by 1 PM. candidates are advised to keep visiting this page to get regular updates on the Karnataka SSLC Results 2022.

    The Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 will first be announced by the officials in an official press conference followed by which students will be able to check their results through the result link which will be made available on the official website. The link will be activated by 1 PM on the website.

    Get Live Updates Here

    Minimum Marks required to qualify KSEEB 10th exams 2022

    The board has set a minimin mark which is required by the candidates in order to qualify the class 10 examinations. According to the details provided by board officials, the Minimum marks required by candidates in order to qualify the examinations is 33%. 

    Students are required to secure 33% aggregate as well as in the individual subjects while in the theory exams students are required to secure 35 marks in each subject in order to be considered as qualified in the class 10 exams

    What after KSEEB 10th results 2022

    After the KSEEB 10th results are announced the students who have qualified the exams will be eligible for Karnataka 1st PUC admissions. The board will also conduct scrutiny and compartmental exams for students who wish to improve their scores.

    The notification for the KSEEB 10th Scrutiny and Compartment examinations will be announced shortly after the results are declared on the official website.

    Also Read:  Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Get List of Websites to Check Karnataka Class 10 Result Link here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register for Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories