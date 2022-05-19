SSLC Result 2022 Karnataka Shortly: Check Minimum Marks Required to Pass in KSEEB Class 10 Results

Karnataka SSLC results 2022: Karnataka Secondary Education and Examination Board will be announcing the KSEEB SSLC Results 2022 on the official website today. As per the announcement made by the state education minister, the Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 will be announced at 12:30 PM today.

Students awaiting the declaration of the KSEEB 10th Results 2022 will be able to check their results through the lnk which will be made live on the official website by 1 PM. candidates are advised to keep visiting this page to get regular updates on the Karnataka SSLC Results 2022.

The Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 will first be announced by the officials in an official press conference followed by which students will be able to check their results through the result link which will be made available on the official website. The link will be activated by 1 PM on the website.

Minimum Marks required to qualify KSEEB 10th exams 2022

The board has set a minimin mark which is required by the candidates in order to qualify the class 10 examinations. According to the details provided by board officials, the Minimum marks required by candidates in order to qualify the examinations is 33%.

Students are required to secure 33% aggregate as well as in the individual subjects while in the theory exams students are required to secure 35 marks in each subject in order to be considered as qualified in the class 10 exams

What after KSEEB 10th results 2022

After the KSEEB 10th results are announced the students who have qualified the exams will be eligible for Karnataka 1st PUC admissions. The board will also conduct scrutiny and compartmental exams for students who wish to improve their scores.

The notification for the KSEEB 10th Scrutiny and Compartment examinations will be announced shortly after the results are declared on the official website.

