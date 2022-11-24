STREE 2020: JNU to Hold 3-Day Conference To Promote Women's Contribution in Science

STREE2020 Conference and Expo: As per recent updates, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is going to hold a three-day conference named - STREE2020 on the Role of Women in Science & Technology for the Sustainable Development of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. According to the announced dates, the STREE2020 conference and expo will take place from November 24 to 26, 2022 at the Convention Centre in JNU.

The STREE2020 conference is being jointly organized by JNU and “Shakti”, a national movement for women. It will be inaugurated by Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Santishree Pandit. MP and Cabinet minister Sarbananda Sonowal will embrace the event with his presence.

STREE2020 - An Opportunity for Researchers and Women

This conference is a great opportunity for young researchers and women. The motto of this conference is to promote women’s contribution to the fields of science and technology. As per the university, "The main focus is to encourage the dissemination of scientific innovations and outreach to women to achieve sustainable development”.

Shedding light on the significance of this conference, the university added, “The open forum sessions will give an opportunity to young researchers and women participants to outreach and interact with many successful academicians and entrepreneurs. It is an opportunity for the press to explore news and feature stories around issues of sustainability, development, gender, and entrepreneurship. We invite you to please provide media coverage for the same”.

Who will be the speakers at JNU STREE2020 Conference and Expo?

Apart from patrons like Dr. Rajesh Gokhale and Prof. Jagadesh Kumar, several key speakers will be present at the conference. These are empowered women who are either Padma Shree awardees or women leaders in their respective fields. The prominent names include Ms. Nivedita Bhide, Smt Rahibai Ji, Ms. Suma Varughese, Ms. Nita Ganguly, and Dr. Anjali Deshpande.

