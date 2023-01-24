SWAYAM 2022 July Sem Exam Application Correction Window Opens at swayam.nta.ac.in

SWAYAM 2022 July Semester Exam Correction Window: National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2022 semester exams today- January 24, 2023. Paid applicants can make the necessary changes in the application form. For this, they will have to log into the official website i.e. swayam.nta.ac.in.

However, candidates must make the necessary changes/modifications before the last date i.e. January 26, 2023. Through this facility, candidates can add more courses to the application form. However, it must be noted that only those who filled out the form earlier, can exercise such changes.

How to Edit the SWAYAM 2022 Application Form?

Authorities have opened the application correction window for SWAYAM 2022 Jule semester exams today- January 24, 2023. Applicants can make the necessary changes in the form by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. swayam.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on SWAYAM application correction link

Step 3: Enter required login credentials

Step 4: SWAYAM 2022 application form will appear

Step 5: Make the required changes in the form

Step 6: Submit the application form

Step 7: Download it and take a printout

What After Closure of SWAYAM 2022 Application Correction Window?

After the closure of the application correction window, no candidates shall be able to make any modifications. The authorities will then conduct the SWAYAM 2022 July semester exams on February 25 and 26 2023.

However, candidates can check out the list of session-wise papers available on the Information Bulletin hosted on the NTA website. Further, candidates must keep a vigil on the official website for the latest updates.

