SWAYAM Courses 2023: Registration Commences for Indian Knowledge System; Check Details

SWAYAM Courses 2023: Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, UG Chairman has announced that the registration of the Indian Knowledge System has been started Candidates who wish to register for Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds, SWAYAM courses can visit the official website: swayam.gov.in. The courses are offered in 3 streams: engineering, science and technology, and humanities and social sciences.

M Jagadesh Kumar also announced the beginning of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) on the Indian Knowledge System. The official tweet of the UGC Chairman reads, “Swayam Courses Indian Knowledge System: Concepts & Application Open now for enrolment! Further to the publication of our book on IKS, we are happy to bring to your attention the starting of the MOOC courses on the above subject.”

Further to the publication of our book on IKS, we are happy to bring to your attention the starting of the MOOC courses on the above subject. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) June 26, 2023

Key Details on SWAYAM Online Courses 2023

He further stated that the courses shall begin on July 31, 2023, and the enrollment has started now. The goal of Humanities and Social science is t provide an introduction to the Indian Knowledge System and also sensitize them towards the contributions made by ancient Indians in the field of science, philosophy, application, and concepts.

The concepts and applications in the science syllabus have been divided into 10 weeks. Students choosing this course will learn - number systems and units of measurement, astronomy, mathematics, knowledge framework and classifications, health wellness and psychology, linguistics, town planning, and architecture.

As per the official website, the courses hosted on SWAYAM are in 4 quadrants – (1) video lectures, (2) specially prepared reading material that can be downloaded/printed (3) self-assessment tests through tests and quizzes and (4) an online discussion forum for clearing the doubts. Steps have been taken to enrich the learning experience by using audio-video and multimedia and state-of-the-art pedagogy/technology.

