Tamil Nadu CM’s Aptitude Test Scheme 2023 Registrations from August 7; Check Details Here

Tamil Nadu CM Aptitude Scheme: TN Chief Minister Aptitude Test will be conducted on government school 11th class students. The exam is scheduled for September 23, 2023. The scheme aims to provide an Rs.10,000 stipend per year for a total of one thousand students until their graduation.

The Directorate of Government, Tamil Nadu will release the application form on August 7. Interested candidates must apply before the last date: August 18, 2023, on the official website: dge.tn.gov.in. Students must pay a registration fee of Rs 50 to the principal of the concerned school to appear in the exam.

Eligible candidates must apply for the scheme before the last date as no further extensions may be granted.

How many students will be selected for Tamil Nadu CM Aptitude Test 2023 stipend?

Students who are studying in class 11 under the state curriculum in Tamil Nadu government schools can apply for the aptitude test. A total of 500 males and 500 females will be shortlisted for this. They will be qualified for the stipend till their graduation. According to the scheme, Rs 1000 will be paid every month for 10 months per academic year only.

Tamil Nadu CM Aptitude Test 2023: Check Exam Pattern Here

There will be two papers in the aptitude test, each with 60 questions. Math-related questions will be on the first paper, and scientific and social science-related questions will be on the second paper. The question paper will be created in accordance with the curriculum using the Tamil Nadu Government's Class 9 and 10 mathematics, science, and social science textbooks. The first paper will be administered from 2 PM to 4 PM and will be held from 10 AM to 12 PM.

