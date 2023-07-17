Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 Provisional Rank List Released, Download PDFs Here

Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Tamil Nadu has released the provisional rank lists for Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling today: July 17, 2023, in online mode. The provisional rank lists have been released for all the categories including government quota, management quota and special categories.

Those registered candidates who have applied for the Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023 can check and download the category-wise rank lists from the official website- tnmedicalselection.net.

The provisional state merit list was published by the selection committee on the basis of NEET score among the applied candidates. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the government, management quota and special category seats are required to report to the colleges or institutes for the document verification process.

Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2023 Provisional Rank Lists Official Links

Candidates can click on the direct links provided below to download the provisional rank lists.

Government Quota (7.5%) Tamil Nadu Govt school candidates Download Here Governement Quota (92.5%) Download Here Management Quota Download Here

Details mentioned on the TN NEET UG provisional rank list 2023

The TN NEET UG provisional rank lists for MBBS/BDS courses will have the below-given details mentioned on it.

Candidate's rank Candidate's application number NEET UG 2023 roll number Name of the candidate NEET marks Community Common ranks

How to download TN NEET UG provisional rank list 2023 online?

Those candidates who have registered for the TN NEET UG state counselling 2023 can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to check and download the provisional rank lists from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official portal- tnmedicalselection.net

Step 2: Click on the notifications tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, click on the government or management quota rank list direct links given

Step 4: A new pdf file will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details given on it and download it for future reference

Also Read: JK NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations To Start From July 19, Check Documents Required, Cutoff Score Here

