JK NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations To Start From July 19, Check Documents Required, Cutoff Score Here

JK NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Exam (BOPEE) will start the counselling registrations for NEET UG 2023 for the candidates belonging to the UT of J&K/ Ladakh from July 19, 2023, in online mode.

As per the official notification, candidates who have qualified for the NEET UG exam 2023 and have secured the cut-off marks prescribed by the NTA can register for the medical counselling by uploading the required documents in the application form through the official website: jkbopee.gov.in.

It is advisable for the candidates to not use their mobile phones for registration purposes/uploading of documents. The e-information brochure will be released soon on the official website.

Check the official notice here

JK NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the NEET UG counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Registrations for J&K NEET UG counselling starts July 19, 2023 Last date to submit the counselling registration form July 23, 2023 (till midnight) PwD candidates are directed to upload their valid PwD certificate in BOPEE Office Jammu/Srinagar physically July 23, 2023 (upto 3 pm)

What are the documents required for JK NEET UG Counselling Registrations 2023?

Candidates need to upload the relevant documents to complete the counselling registrations. Check the list of the documents below:

NEET UG scorecard 2023 10+2 marks card Domicile certificate of UT of J&K/ Ladakh (ST category certificate in respect of candidates belonging to the UT of Ladakh) Category certificate, wherever required Date of birth certificate (Matriculation) Candidates belonging to the UT of Ladakh are required to upload Compulsory Service Bond

Jammu and Kashmir NEET UG counselling cutoff score for different categories

Candidates who are interested in applying for the J&K NEET UG counselling can check the cutoff score required for different categories given below:

Category Cutoff score Open merit (including JKPM/ Child of PMF/ CDP/ Sports/ EWS) 137 Open Merit (Physically Handicapped/ PWD) 121 SC/ST/RBA/ALC/IB/OSC/PSP (for J&K/Ladakh) 107 SC/ST/RBA/ALC/IB/OSC/PSP(Physically Handicapped/PWD) 107 ST(Physically Handicapped/PWD) 108

How to apply for JK NEET UG Counselling 2023 online?

Qualified NEET undergraduate candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to fill out the counselling registration form.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOPEE- jkbopee.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the direct link for counselling registration available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details to register

Step 4: Login using newly generated credentials and fill out the registration form

Step 5: Upload all the documents required and make the payment of the prescribed application fee

Step 6: Go through the details and submit the J-K NEET UG counselling registration form

Step 7: Download a hard copy of the confirmation page for future use

