JK NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations To Start From July 19, Check Documents Required, Cutoff Score Here

JK NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Exam (BOPEE) will start the counselling registrations for NEET UG 2023 for the candidates belonging to the UT of J&K/ Ladakh from July 19, 2023, in online mode.
As per the official notification, candidates who have qualified for the NEET UG exam 2023 and have secured the cut-off marks prescribed by the NTA can register for the medical counselling by uploading the required documents in the application form through the official website: jkbopee.gov.in.
It is advisable for the candidates to not use their mobile phones for registration purposes/uploading of documents. The e-information brochure will be released soon on the official website.
JK NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates
Candidates can check the dates related to the NEET UG counselling 2023 in the table below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Registrations for J&K NEET UG counselling starts
|
July 19, 2023
|
Last date to submit the counselling registration form
|
July 23, 2023 (till midnight)
|
PwD candidates are directed to upload their valid PwD certificate in BOPEE Office Jammu/Srinagar physically
|
July 23, 2023 (upto 3 pm)
What are the documents required for JK NEET UG Counselling Registrations 2023?
Candidates need to upload the relevant documents to complete the counselling registrations. Check the list of the documents below:
|
NEET UG scorecard 2023
|
10+2 marks card
|
Domicile certificate of UT of J&K/ Ladakh (ST category certificate in respect of candidates belonging to the UT of Ladakh)
|
Category certificate, wherever required
|
Date of birth certificate (Matriculation)
|
Candidates belonging to the UT of Ladakh are required to upload Compulsory Service Bond
Jammu and Kashmir NEET UG counselling cutoff score for different categories
Candidates who are interested in applying for the J&K NEET UG counselling can check the cutoff score required for different categories given below:
|
Category
|
Cutoff score
|
Open merit (including JKPM/ Child of PMF/ CDP/ Sports/ EWS)
|
137
|
Open Merit (Physically Handicapped/ PWD)
|
121
|
SC/ST/RBA/ALC/IB/OSC/PSP (for J&K/Ladakh)
|
107
|
SC/ST/RBA/ALC/IB/OSC/PSP(Physically Handicapped/PWD)
|
107
|
ST(Physically Handicapped/PWD)
|
108
How to apply for JK NEET UG Counselling 2023 online?
Qualified NEET undergraduate candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to fill out the counselling registration form.
Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOPEE- jkbopee.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the direct link for counselling registration available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the required details to register
Step 4: Login using newly generated credentials and fill out the registration form
Step 5: Upload all the documents required and make the payment of the prescribed application fee
Step 6: Go through the details and submit the J-K NEET UG counselling registration form
Step 7: Download a hard copy of the confirmation page for future use
