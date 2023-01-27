TANCET 2023 Exam Dates Announced, Check MBA, MCA Schedule Here

TANCET 2023 Exam Dates (OUT): As per the recent updates, Anna University has announced the exam dates of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023. Candidates willing to appear for MBA, MCA entrance exams 2023 can check TANCET 2023 dates at tancet.annauniv.edu. As per the announced dates, TANCET 2023 for MBA and MCA will be held on March 25, 2023.

Along with TANCET 2023 exam dates, the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA PG) exam dates for the MTech, ME, MArch and MPlan have also been released. CEETA PG 2023 will be conducted on March 26, 2023. As of now only TANCET 2023 exam dates have been announced, the registration date is yet to be released.

TANCET 2023 Exam Dates

Programmes Date Time MBA March 25, 2023 2:30 to 4:30 PM MCA March 25, 2023 10 AM to 12 Noon CEETA PG (M.E./M.TECH./M.ARCH./M.PLAN) March 26, 2023 10 AM to 12 Noon

TANCET 2023 Postponement

Earlier, Anna University, Chennai postponed the TANCET exam for MBA, MCA and MTech courses. As per the announced dates, the MTech and MCA exams were scheduled to be held on February 25, while a test for MBA was to be conducted on February 26. Now, finally, the officials have announced the revised TANCET dates 2023. It is expected that, the application process for TANCET will also start soon.

About Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET)

Anna University, Chennai on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu from the candidates who seek admission to M.B.A., M.C.A. and M.E/M.Tech/ M.Arch/M.Plan. Degree Programmes offered at University Departments, University Colleges of Engineering, Regional Campuses of Anna University, Annamalai University, Government and Government Aided Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges) and Self-financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions) in Tamil Nadu.

