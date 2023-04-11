TANCET 2023 Final Answer Key Out at tancet.annauniv.edu, Know How to Download Here

TANCET Final Answer Key 2023: Anna University has released the final answer key for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test exam 2023 in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the TANCET exams can check and download the final answer key by entering the necessary details such as email id and password by visiting the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET 2023 Final Answer Key - Direct Link

Candidates who appeared for the exam to get admission into various MBA and MCA programmes can calculate their expected scores using TANCET final answer key. The TANCET exam 2023 was conducted on March 25, whereas the examination authority will soon announce the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test result on the basis of the answer key.

How to download the TANCET Final Answer Key 2023?

Candidates who have given the TANCET examination, as well as the CEETA PG 2023, can go through the steps mentioned below to download the final answer key.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Anna University i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: Click on the TANCET Final Answer Key 2023 direct link available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, fill in all the required details such as email id and password

Step 4: The pdf of the final answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the pdf and take a few printouts for future reference

How to calculate the scores from TANCET Final Answer Key 2023?

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test for the academic session 2023-24 was conducted for 100 marks consisting of 20 questions from section I, 35 questions from section II and 60 questions from section III. Each question carries 1 mark for the correct answer and a negative marking of 1/3 for each incorrect question. Candidates can take references from the answer key and can evaluate their expected scores.

How many students appeared for the TANCET exam 2023?

According to reports, a total of 24,468 students have registered for the TANCET MCA exam 2023, out of which, a total of 1,715 students were absent. Over 9,000 students have registered for the MBA exam, out of which 541 students did not appear.

