SEED 2023 Portfolio and PRPI Upload Link Activated, Check Details Here

The SEED 2023 portfolio and PRPI upload link have been activated on the official website. Candidates can upload them till April 19, 2023. Check the complete details here

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 11, 2023 13:53 IST
SEED 2023 Portfolio and PRPI Task Upload: As per the latest updates, the Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) has activated the link to upload Portfolio and PRPI tasks. Candidates who have been shortlisted for Portfolio Review and Personal Interaction (PRPI) must upload the necessary documents on the official website i.e. sid.edu.in between April 11 ad 19, 2023. No extensions may be provided for the same. 

The authorities have already released the PRPI admit card. It must be noted that the last date to download the admission ticket is April 20, 2023. The PRPI round will be held in online mode between April 15 and 20, 2023. Afterward, the authorities will declare the first merit list on the official website. Candidates can check out the entire SEED 2023 PRPI Schedule here.

SEED 2023 Portfolio and PRPI Task Upload- Direct Link (Available Now)

SEED 2023 Dates

Particulars

Dates

Portfolio & PRPI Task Upload

April 11 to 19, 2023

Portfolio Review and Personal Interaction (PRPI) (Online)

April 15 to 20, 2023

Declaration of First Merit List

May 2, 2023

Period for fees payment and online registration for the

programme for the First Merit List Candidates

May 2 to 11, 2023

Commencement of the Programme

July 2023 (tentative)

What are SEED 2023 Portfolio Requirements?

The digital portfolio should be a compilation of your best works showcasing your skills, passion, and interest in a variety of areas and techniques. Check works that the portfolio may contain-

  • Sketches, mixed media illustrations, and digital work 
  • Collaging of images, 2D and 3D articles  
  • Photography  
  • 3D objects like sculptures, fabric products, gadgets, art-inspired products, etc

SEED 2023 Detailed Portfolio Requirements- Click Here (PDF file)

How the Final Selection will be Done?

Candidates must note that the final selection would be based on the cumulative performance of the candidate in the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED), Portfolio Review, PRPI Task, and Personal Interaction as well as on the basis of the information provided by the candidate in the application form and the chosen specialization.

