SEED 2023 Portfolio and PRPI Upload Link Activated, Check Details Here

SEED 2023 Portfolio and PRPI Task Upload: As per the latest updates, the Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) has activated the link to upload Portfolio and PRPI tasks. Candidates who have been shortlisted for Portfolio Review and Personal Interaction (PRPI) must upload the necessary documents on the official website i.e. sid.edu.in between April 11 ad 19, 2023. No extensions may be provided for the same.

The authorities have already released the PRPI admit card. It must be noted that the last date to download the admission ticket is April 20, 2023. The PRPI round will be held in online mode between April 15 and 20, 2023. Afterward, the authorities will declare the first merit list on the official website. Candidates can check out the entire SEED 2023 PRPI Schedule here.

SEED 2023 Portfolio and PRPI Task Upload- Direct Link (Available Now)

SEED 2023 Dates

Particulars Dates Portfolio & PRPI Task Upload April 11 to 19, 2023 Portfolio Review and Personal Interaction (PRPI) (Online) April 15 to 20, 2023 Declaration of First Merit List May 2, 2023 Period for fees payment and online registration for the programme for the First Merit List Candidates May 2 to 11, 2023 Commencement of the Programme July 2023 (tentative)

What are SEED 2023 Portfolio Requirements?

The digital portfolio should be a compilation of your best works showcasing your skills, passion, and interest in a variety of areas and techniques. Check works that the portfolio may contain-

Sketches, mixed media illustrations, and digital work

Collaging of images, 2D and 3D articles

Photography

3D objects like sculptures, fabric products, gadgets, art-inspired products, etc

SEED 2023 Detailed Portfolio Requirements- Click Here (PDF file)

How the Final Selection will be Done?

Candidates must note that the final selection would be based on the cumulative performance of the candidate in the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED), Portfolio Review, PRPI Task, and Personal Interaction as well as on the basis of the information provided by the candidate in the application form and the chosen specialization.

