TBJEE Result 2023 Declared at tbjee.nic.in, Know How to Download TJEE Scorecard Here

TBJEE Result 2023: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has declared the result of the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) exam today, June 12, 2023, in online mode. The result link is now available online. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can check and download their scorecards by visiting the official website – tbjee.nic.in.

They are required to enter the necessary login details such as registration number, date of birth, and security code to get their scores. As per the schedule, the TJEE exam was conducted on May 25, 2023.

TJEE Result 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Check the official notification here

TJEE 2023 Result Statistics

As per the released data, this year 5,636 candidates applied for the TJEE examination. Candidates can check the total number of applications in the table below:

General SC ST Total 3426 1129 1081 5,636

TBJEE Result 2023: Group-wise Toppers

Candidates can check the name of the first three candidates in the TJEE examinations in the table below:

PCM Group-

1 DIPAYAN KARMAKAR 2 AYUSHMAN SAHA 3 UDAY SAHA

PCB Group-

1 RAJDIPA SUTRADHAR 2 AYUSHMITA DAS 3 MAARI DEBBARMA

List of websites to check TBJEE result 2023

The Tripura JEE result 2023 can be accessed online, once available, those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the list of websites mentioned below:

tbjee.nic.in

tripura.gov.in

tbresults.tripura.gov.in

Details mentioned on the TJEE scorecard 2023

According to the past year's trends, it is expected that the below-given details will be mentioned on the TJEE scorecard.

Name of the candidate Subject-wise marks obtained in the TJEE entrance exam 2023 Rank obtained by the candidate Qualifying status (Pass or Fail) Candidate’s category

How to download the TBJEE scorecard 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the TBJEE scorecard 2023 from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official websites of TBJEE – tbjee.nic.in, tripura.gov.in, tbresults.tripura.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link to check Tripura Joint Examination result 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required login details such as registration number, date of birth, and verification code

Step 4: The TJEE result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the TJEE result and print a hard copy of it for future reference.

