TBJEE Result 2023 Declared at tbjee.nic.in, Know How to Download TJEE Scorecard Here

TBJEE Result 2023: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has declared the result of the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) exam today, June 12, 2023, in online mode. The result link is now available online. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can check and download their scorecards by visiting the official website – tbjee.nic.in.
They are required to enter the necessary login details such as registration number, date of birth, and security code to get their scores. As per the schedule, the TJEE exam was conducted on May 25, 2023.
TJEE Result 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)
Check the official notification here
TJEE 2023 Result Statistics
As per the released data, this year 5,636 candidates applied for the TJEE examination. Candidates can check the total number of applications in the table below:
|General
|SC
|ST
|Total
|3426
|1129
|1081
|5,636
TBJEE Result 2023: Group-wise Toppers
Candidates can check the name of the first three candidates in the TJEE examinations in the table below:
PCM Group-
|1
|DIPAYAN KARMAKAR
|2
|AYUSHMAN SAHA
|3
|UDAY SAHA
PCB Group-
|1
|RAJDIPA SUTRADHAR
|2
|AYUSHMITA DAS
|3
|MAARI DEBBARMA
List of websites to check TBJEE result 2023
The Tripura JEE result 2023 can be accessed online, once available, those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the list of websites mentioned below:
- tbjee.nic.in
- tripura.gov.in
- tbresults.tripura.gov.in
Details mentioned on the TJEE scorecard 2023
According to the past year's trends, it is expected that the below-given details will be mentioned on the TJEE scorecard.
|
Name of the candidate
|
Subject-wise marks obtained in the TJEE entrance exam 2023
|
Rank obtained by the candidate
|
Qualifying status (Pass or Fail)
|
Candidate’s category
How to download the TBJEE scorecard 2023 online?
Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the TBJEE scorecard 2023 from the official website.
Step 1: Visit the official websites of TBJEE – tbjee.nic.in, tripura.gov.in, tbresults.tripura.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link to check Tripura Joint Examination result 2023 available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the required login details such as registration number, date of birth, and verification code
Step 4: The TJEE result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the TJEE result and print a hard copy of it for future reference.
Also Read: NATA Test 2 Result 2023 Tomorrow at nata.in, Know How to Download Scorecard Here