NATA Test 2 Result 2023 Tomorrow at nata.in, Know How to Download Scorecard Here

NATA Test 2 Result 2023: The Council of Architecture (COA) will declare the results of National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) for test 2 tomorrow, June 13, 2023, in online mode. Once released, those candidates who have appeared for the NATA test 2 examinations can check and download their scorecards from the official website - nata.in.

Candidates are required to enter the necessary login details such as application number and password in the result login window in order to get their scores. As per the schedule, the examination authority conducted the NATA second test exam on June 3, 2023 in online computer-based test mode in two sessions at 102 centres in the country and 8 international centres.

Details mentioned on the NATA scorecard 2023

After downloading the scorecard, candidates are advised to read all the mentioned on it carefully. According to the past year's trends, it is expected that the following details will be mentioned on it.

Name of the candidate Candidate's parent's name Application number Roll number Gender Date of birth Category Obtained marks in each section Marks obtained out of 200 (aggregate score) Qualifying status (pass or fail)

How to download NATA scorecard 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check and download the NATA scorecard from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NATA- nata.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check NATA Second Test result 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter the required login details such as application number and password to get the scores

Step 5: The NATA scorecard 2023 for the second test will appear on the screen

Step 6: Go through all the details mentioned and download it for future reference

